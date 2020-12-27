Signs at Indian Mound Park warn visitors not to destroy of disturb unmarked human burial sites.
Sarasota County has been using these signs around the county for more than a decade, including at Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
The park, south of Dearborn Street on the bank of Lemon Bay, has amenities like a public boat ramp with boat trailer parking, picnic pavilions, a restroom, a historical nature trail and access to the bay.
It also has a midden site with artifacts dating back as far as 1000 BC to about 1350 AD. The midden’s mound shape was created by native Americans piling up refuse, mostly shells from the clams and oysters and other shellfish they ate. The people were attracted to the area because of the resources in the bay and on the land. Many of the places they inhabited along the shoreline were disturbed as developers dug canals and created neighborhoods.
According to local historian and longtime Sun columnist Diana Harris, many archaeologists surmise the Calusa people built the midden, while others say it was the Timucuas. No one really knows.
The midden at Indian Mound Park was excavated in the mid-1960s, and archaeologists learned there were three mounds built on top of each other. The bottom mound was a human burial pit, which makes it unusual.
When the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dug out the channel for the Intracoastal Waterway through the middle of Lemon Bay, some of the material was placed around the mound, giving it a solid connection to the mainland and enlarging what would eventually become the public park.
The Florida statute 872-05 listed on the new signs says it’s illegal to disturb a burial site. If found guilty it’s a third-degree felony for “any person who willfully and knowingly disturbs, destroys, removes, vandalizes, or damages an unmarked human burial.”
