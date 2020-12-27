North Port is the only city in Florida that contains a state forest (Myakka State Forest) within its city boundaries.The forest includes approximately 2.5 miles of frontage on the Myakka River, which is designated as an Outstanding Florida Water and a Wild and Scenic River.
Recreational opportunities include camping, hiking, off-road bicycling, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and small-game hunting.The forest contains a primitive campground and hike-in or paddle-in primitive campsites dispersed around the waterways. It also contains over 40 miles of trails open to hiking, trail biking and equestrian activities.
