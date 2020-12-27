Old Florida trees

Old Florida trees and brush are aspects of both Myakka River State Park near Sarasota and Myakka State Forest between North Port and Englewood.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

North Port is the only city in Florida that contains a state forest (Myakka State Forest) within its city boundaries.The forest includes approximately 2.5 miles of frontage on the Myakka River, which is designated as an Outstanding Florida Water and a Wild and Scenic River.

Recreational opportunities include camping, hiking, off-road bicycling, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and small-game hunting.The forest contains a primitive campground and hike-in or paddle-in primitive campsites dispersed around the waterways. It also contains over 40 miles of trails open to hiking, trail biking and equestrian activities.


