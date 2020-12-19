The beginning of the 1920s found the Englewood area still a quiet, small, rather isolated, spread out community. Many residents still farmed, but more commercial fishing was taking place.
Buchan’s Landing, the town’s supply store and post office, was still the only sizable commercial enterprise in town. One noticeable change had taken place — there were fewer sailboats bringing in supplies to Buchan’s dock as a road coming into town had finally been finished.
But there was unbelievable excitement afoot. It was the beginning of the Florida Land Boom Days and Englewood, like other towns, was swept up in the frenzy.
Times were good across the country. World War I had ended. People had jobs, extra money, leisure time to take vacations. Many wanted to see for themselves the exotic, tropical “Florida Lifestyle” that was being talked about. Imaginations were peaked by rumors huge amounts of money could be made on any parcel of Florida land you were able to purchase and resale.
Seemed like the whole outside world wanted a piece of sunshiny Florida. The selling of the state was underway. People were buying, trading or selling land as fast as they could. Huge amounts of land were even being sold by mail, sight unseen. And all our surrounding locales were caught up in the maddening land craze. Old timers remembered real estate salesman were elbow to elbow on Englewood’s Dearborn Street.
Many of the early Englewood area families had originally farmed and owned sizable tracts of land. They were thrilled to sell excess parcels for the sky-high prices being offered. In just a few months of 1925, real estate transactions, locally, amounted to $1.3 million dollars and it was predicted that was just the beginning of an era where everyone was going to get wealthy.
Plans in the works
Some growth had taken place in the Englewood area since the three Nichols Brothers filed the original plat for the town in 1896, but nothing like what was now being predicted.
The small farming/fishing village of Englewood was about to undergo a sophisticated transformation. Proposed plans included a Memorial University; a City Hall and a Chamber of Commerce building; an upscale residential development catering to New York Broadway celebrities and Hollywood movie stars to be called Hygeia; a County Club, hotels, one with a casino directly on the beach.
The Sarasota newspaper predicated the Casino Hotel on Manasota Key “…will give Englewood one of the finest casinos in the entire nation along with a large pool with a full set of spring boards, swings and other amusement devices.
Subdivisions of hundreds of homes were drawn up.
An arcade building on West Dearborn Street would be built and a business block of eight stores. There was even talk about a deep-water port being dredged at the south end of Lemon Bay.
Of course, all of this was only on paper.
But there was a short-lived burst of growth in the 1920s for Englewood and some important things happened. The population was still only a couple of hundred people, but growing almost daily with the land boom under way.
In 1922, a new sizable school was built on West Dearborn Street which quickly outgrew itself because the town was expanding so rapidly. In 1928, a second school, a Spanish-style, architecturally designed, truly modern elementary school opened in Englewood.
In 1925, Englewood become an incorporated town and even elected a mayor. It was estimated that year 50 to 200 cars were passing through Englewood daily on the road that had finally been built coming from Venice and working its way down to Punta Gorda. 1925 saw Englewood’s first bank open.
In 1926, the first house of worship building was constructed, a Methodist Church, now known as the Historic Green Street Church Museum.
By 1926 the newly formed Lemon Bay Woman’s Club had finished their new building. The clubhouse itself and the activities of the club would play an enormous role in the development of the community. The club presented the first beginnings of a town library. In earlier times, the varied programs they provided were about the only entertainment in town and for years their clubhouse would remain the only community building large enough to be used for civic and social events.
By 1927, the first mainland-to-key bridges, crossing Lemon Bay, were in use. The toll bridges were privately built by the wealthy Chadwick family for $48,000, a huge sum of money for those days, to service sales of their proposed Chadwick Beach Subdivision.
Although their beach development was never built, it created an enormous sensation when at least 100 sets of human remains were uncovered as a worker and his horse team, leveling the ground, started turning up skulls and bones. It was thought at first to be signs of some dastardly crime. The April 9, 1926 Punta Gorda Herald’s headline read, “Ghosts of Past Stalk through Chadwick Beach When Scraper Bares Marks of Ghastly Crime.” The Smithsonian in Washington later said it was a huge Native American burial ground dating from 1600 to 1800.
In 1928, five years after it had been started, the Tamiami Trail became reality. Englewood was ecstatic. The good times were still rolling. Everyone was very optimistic about the economical advantages The Trail was going to bring to all along its route. It traveled via the new road, which we now call Old Englewood Road, turned on West Dearborn Street and exited out River Road. People started speculating that when the Trail was finished, the traffic count in Englewood would number in the thousands every day. It was rumored the railroad was soon to follow through town, taking a course along the route Indiana Avenue takes today.
Market crash
But suddenly the wild ride of the early 1920s ended. The real estate land boom ended in 1928, the stock market crashed in 1929. The endless flow of tourists and land buyers abruptly stopped. The good times came to a screeching halt.
All of Englewood’s grandiose plans went up in smoke.
Mr. Green’s 21-passenger Studebaker bus, bringing real estate buyers to town, the “Miss Englewood” stopped running. The Hygeia development was never built and dreams of northern millionaires and famous movie stars populating Englewood never materialized. No one had money to dine and dance at the Royal Casino and it became a fish house. The railroad never arrived. And to make things even worse, the friendly, well-liked banker absconded with all the funds from the new bank.
Englewood had to become unincorporated, supposedly, because the town couldn’t raise the $50 yearly permit fee.
With no cash flow, the town of Englewood was left nearly penniless, as were all those “Paper Millionaires,” a popular term that was coined after the crash.
Things returned more or less to the way they were before the land boom, fishing and farming being about the only way you could eke out a living. But with the depression approaching rapidly it would be years before Englewood would recover and see any new growth.
