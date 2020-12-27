The Committee of 10 was sent to negotiate the impasse over county division with the Bradentown (Bradenton) Board of Trade. As a result of their work, the governor and state legislature approved the bill separating Sarasota District from Manatee County, creating Sarasota County. Many were businessmen, served in some capacity on the Sarasota Board of Trade and were Masons of Sarasota Lodge #147.
Ira Archibald: He built one of the earliest public bathhouses on Siesta Key. In 1925 he opened a furniture and hardware store in Charles Ringling's Courthouse subdividion and is credited with expanding the City of Sarasota's business district to the east.
Joseph Emory Battle: He was president of Sarasota's Adams Boat Company and for 10 years also owned a dry goods department store. He was a board member of the Sarasota Board of Trade in 1920 and stayed in that position when it became the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.
John F. Burket: He was an attorney who worked for the city of Sarasota, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and Sarasota County School Board. He handled much of the legal work related to creation of the Sarasota/Venice Special Roads and Bridges Bond District in 1915. He had a hand in drafting the legislation establishing Sarasota County.
Peter E. Buchan: He was an Englewood businessman who also ran the local post office. He served on the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners and helped establish the Englewood airport that bears his name.
Arthur Britton Edwards (know as A.B. Edwards): He served two terms as Sarasota's mayor and one year as a county tax assessor. He is most know as a being involved in real estate, sometimes partnering with Joseph H. Lord. He was the chief architect of Sarasota district's efforts to obtain good roads and bridges, including the formation of Sarasota/Venice Special Roads and Bond District. In 1926, Edwards opened the Edwards Theater in downtown Sarasota, now called the Sarasota Opera House.
Dr. Joseph Halton: He and his brother Jack built Sarasota's first hospital, called the Sanitarium. Joseph was an active member of the Sarasota Board of Trade.
Otis F. Landers: He was a newspaperman affiliated with the Sarasota Times and later ran a printing establishment. He traveled to communities with A.B. Edwards and others to persuade people to support the separation legislation.
Lawrence L. May: He was employed by the Palmer family and was in charge of the Palmers Trust headquaters in the city of Sarasota at the time of the fight for county separation. He used the corporate offices for mass meetings associated with county independence. He also was part of the delegation sent to the Central Florida Highway Association meeting where the group voted to derail Manatee County's ambitions to cut off Sarasota from direct access to the Tamiami Trail and cross-state highway.
William Yulee Perry: He was Sarasota County's first judge. He played a key role in reaching the settlement with Bradentown so the separation bill could go forward.
George B. Prime: He was a furniture and hardware merchant who established a general merchantile business and later a schooner business in Sarasota. He was another advocate for good roads and a member of the Tamiami Trail Blazers, a group of west coast business men who trekked from Ft. Myers to Miami in an caravan of vehicles to publicize the need for a cross-state highway in the Everglades.
