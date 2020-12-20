It was the ultimate in wish books. It also was the way rural America shopped.
Ordering from the Sears, Roebuck and Co. catalog, with it’s 1,000 pages or so, was a way of life for decades for many in the United States.
Created in the late part of the 19th century, it catered to generations of families until mall shopping madness caused its sad, nostalgic death.
Although it was well known for top-quality farm implements and work clothes, men could also order evening clothes elegant enough for attending the opera.
Women could order anything from canning supplies to whalebone corsets. Wedding dress packets for daughters came complete with dress, veil, petticoats, stockings and shoes.
People could also order houses from the catalog. There's still one in Englewood.
Over the years Sears Roebuck claimed 450 different styles were offered. From the turn of the century to the end of World War II, Sears stated they sold 100,000 mail-order houses across the county. Montgomery Ward, Sears’ longtime rival, also sold mail-order houses.
When GIs returned to America after the war, a building boom happened and continued for several years. It was easy to find a builder, so there was no longer a need to order a house.
A Sear’s catalog ad in 1926 offers a drawing of one of its models and explains, “The Sheridan is a popular type of bungalow, planned to give the utmost livable space for its size, 28 by 38 feet. All the materials are high grade. Porch extends across the entire front of the bungalow. It may be assembled or closed as a most desirable room.”
Small it may have been, but in 1926 the price was very fair. The Sheridan Bungalow model sold for $2,245 as was delivered to the nearest railroad station. The house was “already cut and fitted,” ready to be assembled. An “easy-payment plan” also was offered.
This was considered a five-room bungalow to be placed on a lot 32 feet wide. For not much more money, Sears would send you a second floor which included three bedrooms.
For $5,300, you could have the same house and Sears would send someone to put it together for you. The higher price included all labor and materials, plumbing, electric wiring and also lighting fixtures — and in cold areas a heating plant.
Englewood’s mail-order house was probably built in 1926 or 1927. It was most likely delivered to Venice and possibly brought to Englewood by barge. It was bought by the Green sisters who had it assembled by locals.
At one time there was also a Sears house in Grove City.
“My husband George and I bought a big house in Grove City,” said Lois Dixon Alston. “You turned on Downing Street to get to it. It was two stories. It was a Sears Roebuck house, I understand.
“I think the house had served as the Grove City Post Office at one time, maybe after the Grove City Hotel burned down, because it had those little cubicles for sorting mail in it, and I think there had been a store in it once too."
Eventually the Alstons moved, and the house sat empty and was vandalized. They feared someone might set the house on fire, so they had it torn down.
Alston thinks there may have been two Sears houses on Green Street in Englewood.
“You know, I think there used to be two on Green Street in Englewood. I know one is still there, but I think maybe one burned."
The old historical mail-order houses, that remain, are much sought after. They were built with wonderful craftsmanship, top-grade materials and architectural details that are often lacking today.
