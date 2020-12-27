Henryetta “Tosie” Quednau Hindman was born in Punta Gorda on October 8, 1923 to Fred and Isabelle (McBean) Quednau, in the same house her father where her father was born (probably near Berry on Marion Avenue). She later moved with her family and lived her life in the house her father Arthur Fred Quednau built on Goldstein Street (the house in the History Park today).
Tosie spent her early pre-school days sailing with her parents on her father’s boat. She got her nickname because she loved toast. Tosie graduated from Charlotte High School and attended the Florida State University. She married Jack Hindman in 1942, with whom, she had two sons. While her children were young, Tosie worked with Lois Peeples at the IGA and Lawhorn’s Grocery. She drove a Charlotte County school bus for many years.
She then became interested in politics and was elected as the Supervisor of Elections, serving from 1966 till her retirement in 1988. She was famous for reading the results of elections from the courthouse steps, and conducting elaborate funeral services for the losers with tombstones. She died in 2009 at 85.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.