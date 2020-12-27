The Triangle Inn was a boarding house, so named for its unique shape. It’s one of about 100 structures still standing that were built in Venice from 1925-27.
“It’s an interesting example of Mediterranean Revival architecture and it has some very unique characteristics,” said Jon Watson, the city’s curator and collections manager.
Those characteristics include the triangle shape, the round Italian staircase, the symmetric placement of windows on its south façade, round tower and two-story arcaded loggia. Green tile roofs were rare in the 1920s.
Originally it was owned and operated by Augusta Miner, a native of Chicago. After her death in 1934, from a kerosene stove explosion in the kitchen of the inn, the Triangle Inn still served as home to many boarders, and was even rented out to civilian employees and married personnel serving at the Venice Army Air Base.
After the war, the building was converted into apartments, and by the time the city of Venice acquired it in 1991, it had fallen into disrepair. After the purchase, the city moved it from 251 Nassau St. to its current location, 351 Nassau St., on the Cultural Campus, built a new foundation for it and restored and renovated the interior and exterior to match the structure’s original 1920s appearance.
The building’s current occupant, Venice Museum & Archives, is operated by the city’s Division of Historical Resources, where Watson works. The department manages the city’s historical collection of 30,000-plus items dated from 1867 to present, the Lord-Higel House (built in 1896) on Granada Avenue and of course, the Triangle Inn.
While the Cousins Laning Archives & Research Center houses an extensive compilation of photos and documents, the museum hosts both permanent and temporary exhibits, documenting groups and events from Venice’s rich history.
Some of the permanent displays include exhibits featuring the life of Dr. Fred Albee, the orthopedic surgeon who commissioned renowned city planner John Nolan to design the city of Venice, and local fossils collected by Venice residents Roy and Helen Burgess.
According to a Venice MainStreet telling of the history of the Triangle Inn written by Dorothy Korwek, “Miner sought new opportunities in the wildly speculative Florida real estate market of the 1920s. She borrowed money to build the Triangle Inn and paid off the loan, unlike many others who defaulted on loans and left the city.
“According to family members, she also purchased acreage in Fort Ogden (DeSoto County) and raised citrus. She lived in the Triangle Inn and ran the business” until her death from the fire. There was no damage to the building.
“The Triangle Inn was home to piano teachers, secretaries, prospective land buyers, tarpon fisherman, and visitors escaping the cold of the North. ... After the war, it was a private home and during the 1950s it was converted to six apartments.”
It was a five-unit apartment building when it was acquired by the city, Korwek said.
The city is working with a Tampa-based exhibit firm to redo some of the exhibits in The Venice Museum & Archives, including one recognizing the contribution to the city by the Kentucky Military Institute. KMI is scheduled to have a class reunion in the city in the spring.
The Venice Museum & Archives is located at 351 Nassau St. S. For more information, visit the website at VeniceMuseum.org, or call 941-486-2487.
Information from the city of Venice, Venice MainStreet and Venice Gondolier archives was used in preparing this story.
