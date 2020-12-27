Icons inside the church

During a tour, Nataliya Juzyn, center, explains the importance of the iconostasis — comprised of the icons and gate on the alter — that separates the sanctuary from the main body of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Staff Report

In the 1950s and 1960s, many immigrants of Slavic descent, especially Ukrainians, began setting in North Port, bringing their rich cultural and religious heritage. Residents are familiar with the St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church and many local businesses.

Many of the immigrants had vacationed in the Warm Mineral Springs area and decided to stay. Another attraction in the early years was the city had one of only two Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Southwest Florida. Now, North Port has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the state.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments