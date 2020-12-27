Staff Report
In the 1950s and 1960s, many immigrants of Slavic descent, especially Ukrainians, began setting in North Port, bringing their rich cultural and religious heritage. Residents are familiar with the St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church and many local businesses.
Many of the immigrants had vacationed in the Warm Mineral Springs area and decided to stay. Another attraction in the early years was the city had one of only two Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Southwest Florida. Now, North Port has one of the largest Ukrainian populations in the state.
