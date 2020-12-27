From the early 1980s to the early 2000s, it wasn't unsual to see hot air balloons around North Port. They were used to promote the area by the North Port Business Alliance and the Chamber of Commerce and sometimes to even assist the police. 

Piolt and crew chief James and Coleen Henry were professionals traveling the country working for Kool tobacco, Disney World and other companies. A contest brough them to North Port and they decided it was a great place for balloon rides because the northen part of the city didn't have power lines and there were numerous empty roads.

They bought a house, started a business and joined the business alliance. The group asked James Henry to promote the city and he agreed if they paid for the North Port lettering on the balloon. Later, some businesses also used the balloon to advertise.

At the time, North Port was the only city south of Tampa to have a hot air operation, so it was featured on TV and in travel magazines as an attraction. It was advertised as a wilderness adventure that ended with a picnic breakfast and champagne. 

Henry sometimes was North Port's 'eye in the sky" to watch over the largely undeveloped area and had a CB radio to call the police chief if he saw anything suspicious or illegal.

Source: "Out of the Wildnerness" by Marshall W. Grove, City of North Port


