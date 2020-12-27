Three of the people who would carry out on Sept. 11, 2001, what mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed called “the planes operation” had ties to Venice.
Mohamed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah would become known as members of the “Hamburg cell.”
In the summer and fall of 2000, they were pretending to be young Middle Easterners interested in learning how to fly, like so many other foreign students in Venice.
Al-Shehhi arrived from Germany in May, the other two in June. Jarrah was the first to make it here, though, and he invited the other two, who were scouting out flight schools in the Midwest, to join him.
He was enrolled at Florida Flight Training Center, then owned by Arne Kruithof; they would sign up at Huffman Aviation, owned by Rudi Dekkers.
All three would earn their commercial pilot’s licenses, then go on to learn on simulators how to maneuver an airliner.
The other leader of the cell was also supposed to come to the U.S. to learn to fly but he couldn’t get into the country. His replacement would take lessons in Arizona, according to the 9/11 Commission report.
Ramzi bin al-Shibh was still involved, though, staying in Europe to help coordinate the attacks: funneling money to the other three cell members and, as the target date approached, working to get the so-called “muscle” terrorists — the ones who would do the actual hijacking and control the passengers — into the country.
Their final connection to Venice appears to have been flying a Huffman plane without permission to Miami International Airport, then abandoning it on a taxiway when it stalled out.
By then they had gotten their commercial licenses and were ready to move on to the next phase of their training.
• Mohamed Atta flew American Airlines flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
• Marwan al-Shehhi flew United Airlines flight 175 into the South Tower.
• Ziad Jarrah flew United Airlines flight 93, which crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers fought back against the hijackers
Rudi Dekkers sold Huffman Aviation in 2003. Suncoast Air Center now operates from the building. He would write a book about his involvement with the pilots, “Guilty by Association.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.