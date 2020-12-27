Punta Gorda has become an interesting contrast of old and new. Many old buildings and other features have survived the years and the weather— often thanks to people with a unique vision — while others have perished.
Here are some “old” structures of Punta Gorda that have been preserved and have won a new lease on life by finding a new purpose:
Fishing Pier to Fishermen’s Village. Once a center of the city’s thriving fishing industry, the city’s old Maud Street City Docks housed the Punta Gorda Fishing Co., the West Coast Fish Co., and several other businesses until a fire left the structure mostly a wreck. But radio broadcaster Earl Nightengale had a vision for the piles of pilings, and the docks were transformed in the 1980s into a thriving shopping center and condominium complex that boasts some of the city’s most popular restaurants and shops.
Rails into trails. Punta Gorda’s two original lifelines for commerce were the harbor and the railroad. When they were finally linked, things really took off. But years later, when the old tracks, originally put down by the Florida Southern Railroad, were no longer needed, their old rights of way grew weeds. Eventually were transformed to serve another form of transportation: cycling. Today, hundreds of cyclists enjoy the Ring Around the City and its connecting trails, with much thanks to the original railroad.
Ice House to Ice House Pub. Another cornerstone of industry in Charlotte County was the ice plant that produced the substance that would allow fish mongers to pack and ship their product all over America. Although it was severely damaged by Hurricane Charley, the tall, old brick structure was rebuilt by John Berry as a popular British Pub. Cheers!
Historic Courthouse. For years, justice was meted out and the county’s important business was conducted in the old Charlotte County Courthouse on Taylor Street. But over time, annexes and ugly trappings were added, until this gem was barely recognizable. And then it was almost lost when the new Justice Center was built in the late 1990s. That is until former County County Commissioner and Elections Supervisor Mac Horton spearheaded a campaign to get Charlotte County to strip away the abominable additions and restore this beautiful building. It now serves as the headquarters of the Supervisor of Elections and as a meeting hall.
The house is a museum. The beautiful yellow Victorian house you see as you drive descend Albert Gilchrist Bridge was built by Augustus C. “A.C.” Freeman, city tax collector, councilman, mayor, sheriff and county commissioner, in 1903. But it wasn’t always there. The house was moved several blocks to its present location at Retta Esplanade and Tamiami Trail, and now serves as a museum and the offices of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce in Punta Gorda.
History Park. Speaking of beautiful old buildings that have been moved and lovingly restored, the best place to see some select examples is the History Park at 501 Shreve St. The Trabue Land Sales Office, the old Cigar Cottage, the Price House/Gilchrist Inn and even the city’s old “calaboose” jail cage can be found there. When you go, thank the Punta Gorda Historical Society for their time and care.
Celtic Ray Pub: The former gas station is now the Celtic Ray Irish Pub at West Marion and Nesbit Streets. Built in 1924 by the Chadwick Brothers. It was originally constructed as an office and storage facility with a gas station on its perimeter corner. Earl Farr was an early tenant as was D. S. Smoak, who became one of Punta Gorda’s mayors.
Many more landmarks. If you’re looking for more of these “repurposed” places, or just fine historical buildings, check out the Punta Gorda City Hall at West Marion and Harvey; the Punta Gorda Women’s Club on Sullivan Street; and the old First National Bank, also on West Marion.
