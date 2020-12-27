What’s the value of knowing Charlotte history?
If people can see how people lived and what they did to make this area a better place, like the people who first came here and those that followed, like Mr. Albert Gilchrist, my Dad, Vasco Peeples, Mr. A.C. Frizzell, Mr. Babcock and many others, they will be inspired. If you know where you have been, it will help you know where you can go from there.
Having grown up in the area what do you think were the events and people who helped shape the county?
My Dad being a commissioner, saw that the area needed a lot of work. He donated some of his own land to help make way for roads like U.S. 41. He convinced Mr. A.C. Frizzell to sell his land to enable the development of affordable housing and create the beautiful community of Port Charlotte — this changed the whole dynamic of the county.
I also remember that Doc McQueen and Mr. Babcock donated land for a road that extended Marion Avenue to what is now Ponce Park, opening the way for the development of Punta Gorda Isles by Al Johns, Bud Cole and company.
The integration of Charlotte High School was a major event that shaped our future. We were the first county in the state to do that. Before then children who lived on the islands had to get up at 4 a.m. to take a boat to Punta Gorda then a bus to Fort Myers. We were also one of the earliest counties in the country to have a Head Start program — one that still exists.
The other thing I should mention is the creation of the first area hospital. The community organized by the Rotary Club raised the money to build a Charlotte County hospital in Punta Gorda. Up until then the county did not have a hospital, the nearest one was in Arcadia or Fort Myers. I was the first patient in that hospital.
Your family has always believed in giving back. How important is that for the next 100 years?
What is important is that we have an involved community. My Dad believed in giving back — when you make your living in a county it is only right that you give back to that community. For example, we need a building to serve as a county history museum. We are missing this important community center with illustrations of how we developed as a community — the old library could be dedicated for that. The community needs to get together as we have in the past to address this need and others going forward.
What is your hope for the future generation for the next 100 years?
I hope that people who have come here now, and in the future, will love where they have decided to live, as I do. I hope they will learn our history and will have the vision and generosity to preserve the beauty and caring nature of our county while building an even better future. I also hope that families will bring other family members here and that those who raise their children here will see their families stay here and raise their own families here. It has been the mix of people whose families have been here for generations with newcomers who made this place their home and contributed their skills to improve the area that has created this wonderful, caring community.
