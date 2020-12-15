PUNTA GORDA — After almost 500 years, mystery still surrounds the exact location of where Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon tried — and failed — to establish the state’s first European settlement in Southwest Florida.
In 1513, most historians agree, the conquistador sailed from Puerto Rico — where he was governor — to somewhere in Charlotte Harbor to explore the territory as a potential site for a colony. But where in the harbor remains unknown.
For his 1521 voyage, the only thing historians seem to agree on is that he sailed north from Puerto Rico to Florida in February of that year to establish the colony, but he was later injured in conflict with native tribes and, in July, sailed back south to Havana, where he died from his wounds.
“The literature on these voyages is inconclusive about the sites of the various landings he made over the course of both voyages,” said Michael Cole, an assistant professor of history at Florida Gulf Coast University.
The longtime theory is that the conquistador — along with 200 people, priests, animals, farming equipment, etc. — returned to Charlotte Harbor in 1521 with two ships because that was the location he had scouted in 1513.
THE 27th LATITUDE
St. Petersburg historian James MacDougald recently challenged that idea, citing two rare German reprints of 500-year-old Spanish maps that appear to show Tampa Bay, not Charlotte Harbor, as the 1521 destination.
“Nobody knows for sure what happened in that five-month period (February 1521 to July 1521),” said MacDougald. “Some say native tribes met him on the beach and (attacked them) and others say he had to have been there for three or four months, but we don’t know where.”
MacDougald said the German maps — one released in 1527 and the other in 1529 — show 27.5 degrees latitude, located around Tampa Bay today, as “Bahia de Juan Ponce,” or Juan Ponce Bay.
“The maps were drawn six years after Ponce de Leon died,” MacDougald said. “When you trace a latitude like San Juan, Puerto Rico, or Cuba or the Florida Keys ... if you plot the latitude of those places on these maps, they are all within three-tenths of a degree of today’s GPS latitude.”
A degree of latitude is about 70 miles.
A Google search of Tampa Bay’s coordinates confirms a latitude of 27.7 degrees north.
PONCE DE LEON AND PUNTA GORDA
The story of Ponce de Leon and his travels to Charlotte Harbor has long been a part of Punta Gorda and Charlotte County’s history.
The city of Punta Gorda named a park after the explorer, and multiple statues have been erected in his honor in the area.
Local historian Theresa Murtha, of the Punta Gorda History Center, acknowledged there have been a number of places vaguely labeled as “Bay of Ponce” through the years.
“The second voyage in 1521 — this, the bone of contention, and it’s more difficult to prove where he landed,” Murtha said. “There appears to have been no official report of Ponce’s second voyage as there was with the first in 1513.”
In the book “Charlotte Harbor: Early Years,” Charlotte County historian and author Lindsey Williams printed a copy of a 17th Century engraving that depicts Ponce de Leon’s 1521 expedition during a conflict with Calusa natives at Florida’s San Carlos Bay.
San Carlos Bay was also the former name of Charlotte Harbor, according to a 17th-Century map of Florida on display at the Punta Gorda History Center.
Murtha said Carlos refers to a chief of the Calusa natives who fought with Ponce de Leon on his 1513 voyage to Charlotte Harbor.
“There is no deniability that the 27th latitude was where he ended up (in 1513) ... that’s documented,” Murtha said, “so the 27th latitude is as far as he got, which is around Charlotte Harbor, which is 26.9 degrees north latitude if you search it now.”
A Google search of Charlotte Harbor confirms a latitude of 26.95 degrees north.
“Why would you explore an area thoroughly (like Charlotte Harbor) which he did in 1513 and then talk to the Spanish king (for permission) about coming back, get it, and then go somewhere else?” Murtha said. “It doesn’t really make sense to me."
The theory that Ponce de Leon landed in Tampa Bay is not a new one, according to Murtha, referencing the book “Juan Ponce de Leon: And the Spanish Discovery of Puerto Rico and Florida” written by historian Robert H. Fuson in 1999.
“Fuson references ‘some maps’ with Tampa Bay labeled as the Bay of Ponce,” Murtha said. “The some maps that he is referring to (could be) the 16th Century maps MacDougald found.
“(Fuson) knew about there being other maps and looked at them, was aware of them and he ruled them out as ‘weak evidence for such a conclusion and probably not evidence at all.’”
AND SO THE LEGEND LIVES ON
“Nobody really knows where he went and I think it is pretty much up for debate,” said Kent Kretzler, chairman for the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors, a fraternity formed in Charlotte County in 1970s to honor the explorer.
“When it’s all said and done,” Kretzler continued, “it’s all based on what we think and where we think it is because no real accurate documents were kept by the navigator or people that were sailing at the time.”
After Ponce de Leon died in Havana, his body was moved to Puerto Rico to be buried. His crypt can still be viewed at the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in San Juan.
