The “Cookie House” cabin in Englewood was named for its unusual “stove wood” construction. Cross-sections of pine logs, stacked on edge in mortar made from cement and beach sand, give it the distinctive appearance of a white plate full of brown cookies.
The cabin, moved to Cedar Point Environmental Park in 2006, is the last of several constructed at the Bass Biological Laboratory and Zoological Research Supply Company compound. The compound was located on New Point Comfort Road along Gottfried Creek. It served as the personal laboratory and office of John Bass Jr. from 1933 to 1939.
Bass Jr. visited Englewood in the early 1930s to verify reports of Lemon Bay’s outstanding marine life. Finding them true, he purchased a portion of the Gottfried Estate and constructed the first full time marine station in Florida, if not the nation, consisting of several “cookie house” cabins, laboratories, a water tower, windmill, workshop, and boathouse. Three month “fellowships,” funded by the family trust, provided travel expenses, room, and board to distinguished scientists selected from around the world to study at the lab. Those receiving fellowships during the facility’s relatively short-lived existence are credited with identifying over 400 marine and terrestrial specimens.
By 1944, the lab and supply facility ceased operations, but John Jr.’s legacy did not end there.
In 1955, John III and his mother provided Dr. Eugenia Clark, better known in many circles as “The Shark Lady,” with assistance, research material, and equipment from the Bass facility when she was establishing the Cape Haze Marine Laboratory funded by the Vanderbilts, near Placida. That facility, moved to Sarasota County in 1960, eventually became the Mote Marine Laboratory.
