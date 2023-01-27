 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CEO: 'No casino or gaming' at Sunseeker

  • 0
CEO: 'No casino or gaming' at Sunseeker
Micah Richins

Sunseeker Resort CEO Micah Richins, left, meets Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray, on Thursday at the Team Punta Gorda annual meeting.

PUNTA GORDA — Sunseeker Resort CEO Micah Richins said it three times: Sunseeker will not bring gaming or casinos to Charlotte County.

As the guest speaker at Team Punta Gorda on Thursday night, Richins quashed rumors about the $600 million luxury hotel and golf course under construction along Charlotte Harbor.


Sunseeker

Guests on Thursday night were shown what some of the features at Sunseeker Resort will look like once it opens in the fall along Charlotte Harbor.
Sunseeker Resort CEO Micah Richins; Monica Luna of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club

Sunseeker Resort CEO Micah Richins, right, speaks to Monica Luna of the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Club, about community outreach opportunities with the resort once it opens in the fall. Also pictured is James Coalwell of Charlotte State Bank & Trust.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred