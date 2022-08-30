PORT CHARLOTTE — For more than a year, Port Charlotte’s Murdock area has been waiting for three alliteratively named chain restaurants.
They’re finally coming together.
When a totally rebuilt McDonald’s opened its double drive-thru in late 2020 at Port Charlotte’s Village Marketplace, it set the stage for more growth on a nearby 1.1-acre piece of parking lot along U.S. 41.
The new 6,353-square-foot outparcel at 1799 Tamiami Trail, between McDonald’s and Wells Fargo, broke ground a year later.
The project description proposed a building with about 2,500 square feet dedicated to a restaurant with drive-thru. The rest of the building would, the proposal said, hold three 1,286-square-foot retail spaces.
As it turns out, Chipotle Mexican Grill will occupy the 2,450-square-foot Unit 1, while Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick will fill 2,580 square feet in Units 3 and 4. Between them, Unit 2 is still available for lease.
The fast-casual Chipotle is set to open first, giving local customers the area’s first “Chipotlane” drive-thru.
The 80-seat Chicken Salad Chick restaurant won’t open until late fall, but “before the end of the year for sure,” according to franchisee Kendal Potesta, who will launch another CSC store in Estero around the same time.
The rapidly expanding Chicken Salad Chick serves a genteel southern menu with more than a dozen signature chicken salad flavors, made fresh daily using premium chicken tenderloin, sweet and savory ingredients, and a secret blend of seasonings.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has its launch sandwiched between Chipotle and the Chick, opening its doors Oct. 10 on the former TGI Friday’s footprint at 18600 Veterans Blvd.
The restaurant, known for its scratch-made comfort food, including honey butter croissants and chicken pot pie, will fill a 135-mile gap between the Fort Myers and Pinellas Park stores, and join 180 other Cheddar’s in 28 states.
