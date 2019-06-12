Rich Carroll, founder of Venice Challenger Baseball, says his players should be playing on a field of their own next spring.
And it “only” took eight years, he said at Thursday’s groundbreaking.
Mike Beaumier, a senior project executive with Gilbane Building Co. who’s been overseeing the project since the beginning, had a somewhat different perspective on the time frame.
“If you had told me in 2011 that we’d still be doing this in eight years, I’d have told you you were crazy,” he said. “I thought it would get done much quicker.”
But it took years just to secure a site, he said.
Carroll had originally proposed putting a two-field complex in Pinebrook Park. In exchange for permission from the city, he promised to remove two lime pits that were considered a potential liability.
The Venice City Council rejected the plan in the face of opposition from the Friends of Pinebrook Park and neighboring property owners. The city later paid several million dollars to have the lime pits removed.
Then, Carroll turned down a city offer of land in adjacent Wellfield Park, saying it wasn’t suitable for his players’ needs.
Finally, the West Coast Inland Navigation District, Suncoast Foundation and Sarasota County all signed off on a deal for a site south of the Robert and Joan Lee Boys & Girls Club and the Gene Whipp Sports Center for Special Athletes off Gulf Coast Boulevard.
“This is the right place,” Beaumier said.
For more than 20 years Challenger has provided an opportunity for people who have physical or cognitive challenges to play baseball. Everything is free: uniforms, games, food, drinks and insurance.
More than 100 players of all ages participate, playing in the fall and spring to avoid the heat of the summer.
All the games have had to be played on a Little League field at Chuck Reiter Park, however. That means clay base paths, raised bases and grass in the infield and outfield — tripping hazards and hard surfaces.
One of Challenger’s two fields will be regulation as well, but the other will be just for its players: rubberized, with painted-on bases.
Just three months ago Beaumier said that there was money in hand for land clearing, site prep, fencing and a landscape barrier but that actual construction would have to wait.
But two weeks ago Sarasota County stepped up with $250,000 — enough for the rubberized field, which was the first priority anyway.
Suncoast Foundation had already committed to paying for a multipurpose building in exchange for naming rights. The ball fields will offer another option for its athletes.
That still leaves the project about $250,000 short of its $900,000 goal, though, including $65,000 for a playground.
Because the Boys & Girls Club isn’t open on Saturdays, when games are played, Challenger will have the use of Club parking in exchange for putting in a playground for the Club’s use.
But it may be closer to reaching its goal than it appeared when the event began.
Called up to say a few words, Venice Mayor John Holic asked how much was needed to meet the goal.
Told the amount, he said the city would approach the county about using impact fees to fill in the gap. The site isn’t in the city but it couldn’t be much closer — Gulf Coast Boulevard is the southern city limit on the east side of the bypass.
Holic invited the audience to keep an eye on the agenda for the June 25 City Council meeting.
“I think that Challenger is going to make goal very soon,” he said.
That will be fine with the players, a number of whom were present for the groundbreaking.
“I’m very happy that we can all have this new field as a family here,” Jonathan Chase said.
There’s a Phase 4, after the fields are open and play has begun, he said. It includes bleachers, dugouts and lights to accommodate the families and fans who come out to the games, as more money becomes available.
