ARCHway Officers Dan and Jan Stuckey were the hosts and speakers at the recent Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce Breakfast. They covered how ARCHway is helping in Charlotte County to help families and individuals with a drug and alcohol addiction disease in their family find the information and resources they need to start a journey of recovery. It was a fantastic meeting with all very engaged and many telling their own family experiences. It was totally unexpected at the end when the hat was passed around the room and close to $2,000 was raised. ARCHway has used these funds to give a $1,500 grant as scholarship to The Charlotte County Sheriff’’s Office & Charlotte Behavioral Health Care for their “Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative.” ARCHway also will use $500 to provide a grant to Drug Free Punta Gorda to be used for educational and prevention programs in the area.
