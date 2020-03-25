With a sign, two designated parking spaces and now the local Chamber helping, Farlow’s on the Water knows customers are learning they do curbside meals.
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered restaurants in all 67 counties to limit their occupancy to 50 percent of its current building occupancy, Keith and Laurie Farlow, owners of Farlow’s on the Water, quickly made changes.
“We are lucky because we have a lot of space here,” Keith said. “There’s a 20-foot social distance between some of our outdoor tables. We are not in New York or Michigan where it’s cold. We are on the water.”
Farlow said a great help is the Englewood Florida Chamber’s new website that helps people locate area restaurants that are offering take-out, curbside or delivery service. The website is at www.EnglewoodTakeOut.com
“We put this together in less than 24 hours,” said Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. “It’s real easy to navigate and shows what levels of service each restaurant gives, like ordering online or curbside pickup. There are almost 40 restaurants listed.”
Hill said the chamber does this for active chamber members because the service industry is taking a hit.
Farlow’s has seen an increase in curbside meals since before the governor’s new orders.
“We have two designated parking spaces and an employee working on curbside service,” he said. “We are thinking about delivery, but so far we’ve stayed busy. Our phone has been ringing because people are confused if we are open. Bars were shut down. We still serve alcohol, but we are not a bar like a tiki or poolside bar. We adhere to the 6-foot rule so you will not see chairs together.”
With all of the changes due to the coronavirus, the Farlows say they will help subsidize their employees’ daycare costs.
“We are concerned that it may not be available if daycare is closed. But we will work with our employees,” he said.
As for the Chamber and its website, Hill said many of the restaurants also participate in the annual Let’s Eat Englewood promotion done in September to help restaurants out of season.
“We already had the Let’s Eat platform that we could use for the new website,” Hill said. “We went through the list of restaurants, which are the most popular thing we give out to visitors who are new to the area.”
Hill said Chamber members pay $297 a year in dues. He wanted to help those members stay busy with added online exposure while fighting coronavirus woes.
“If we don’t have someone that’s a chamber member on the website, we encourage them to contact us,” he said. “We’ve had a non-chamber member want to be on the website, but this is for members. We go above and beyond for our members. We treat them all the same regardless of the number of employees they have. This isn’t typically done by chambers, but we want those who joined us to see the benefits.”
Another member, Lauri Roy of Ricaltini’s, added a new service to her business.
“We will be offering a limited ‘service industry only’ discounted menu,” she said. “This will be available during operating hours to anyone with a recent pay stub/check from a local bar or restaurant as we know all are affected by this. Be sure to mention this when you call and bring your paycheck/pay stub with you when you pick up.”
As the needs of customers change, longtime chamber member Marie Bronson, owner of Swirls N’Curls in Englewood, is now offering curbside service to her loyal ice cream-a-holics.
“We have assigned someone to take your order if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your car,” Bronson said. “A staff member has been assigned to disinfect, wipe down and keep the tables and sitting areas clean at all times.
Customers can also order take-home delivery by any of our three major delivery companies, Bite Squad, Door Dash or Grubhub. We will keep customers updated on any new services we will be offering to our neighbors.”
