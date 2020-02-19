Members of several chambers of commerce gathered for their annual Breakfast with the Rays on Wednesday morning at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte.
The breakfast was an opportunity for members of the various chambers of commerce to network with each other, and to hear from guest speakers from the Rays. Representatives came from the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce, the North Port Chamber, the Charlotte County Chamber and the Punta Gorda Chamber.
After the breakfast, members got to participate in a question-and-answer session with Tampa Bay Rays Vice President of Baseball Development Peter Bendix and international major league scout Carlos Rodriguez. Many of the members stuck around to watch the Ray participate in the first day of full spring training practice.
