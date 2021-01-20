SARASOTA — Due to unforeseen circumstances, The Perlman Music Program/Suncoast’s PMP Alumni: At Home virtual recital featuring the Ariel Quartet, originally scheduled to be released on Thursday, Jan. 21, has been postponed.
A new date will be announced soon.
In its place, Perlman Suncoast will release a free virtual recital featuring PMP alumna and cellist Yi Qun Xu.
Praised for displaying “great poise and masterful technique” and possessing “an amazing rich tone,” by The Day, cellist Yi Qun Xu is the Prima Finalist of 2019 Internationals Cello Competition Benedetto Mazzacurati. She has performed at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Marlboro Music Festival, and has collaborated with Itzhak Perlman and members of the Cleveland, Juilliard, and Tokyo Quartets.
She received honors including the 2018 Sanders-Juilliard-Tel Aviv Museum Prize. She is a C.V. Starr Doctoral Fellow at The Juilliard School under the tutelage of Joel Krosnick. Yi Qun is the artistic director of Noree Chamber Soloists.
All Perlman Suncoast virtual performances are available at PerlmanSuncoast.org or on the PerlmanSuncoast YouTube channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.