Editor's note: This story originally ran on August 14, 2004. The day after Hurricane Charley made landfall.
Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia took the brunt of Hurricane Charley's Category 4 blast Friday, but the killer storm's full impact will not be known for several hours, if not days.
Several people died as a result of the storm. Three hospitals sustained major damage to roofs, windows and upper floors, half of Charlotte County's fire stations were lost, hundreds if not thousands lost their homes and dozens of businesses were leveled.
"This is such a crushing, crushing blow," said Wayne Sallade, Charlotte County's Emergency Management director. "It's going to be a long, long agonizing recovery."
While officials could report no total damage estimate, the loss will be many millions of dollars.
The eye of the hurricane wobbled throughout the day before barreling straight up Charlotte Harbor and following U.S. 17 to Arcadia, battering hundreds of buildings in its wake and leaving thousands homeless.
In its wake, Charley will rival the long-remembered storm Hurricane Donna for its viciousness and impact on the region.
The hurricane marched up the harbor destroying dozens of mobile home parks, killing several people and injuring hundreds.
"We have a significant loss of life," said Wayne Sallade, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director. "We've had reports of bodies in Punta Gorda Isles, in Port Charlotte."
"We've had numerous fatalities," Sallade said. "I can't give you a number. The devastation was complete."
Winds in Charlotte County reached 140 to 145, Sallade said, with gusts even higher than that.
"Much of Port Charlotte has been destroyed," he said, adding that significant hits were made to Port Charlotte's central core along U.S. 41.
In DeSoto County, large portions of the Arcadia downtown were leveled as the hurricane path rode up U.S. 17.
The Turner Center, which was housing more than 1,200 evacuees as a storm shelter, lost its roof. Only one injury was confirmed.
The extent of the damage was difficult to access as many people had no electricity or phone service throughout the day. Cellular phone use was spotty at best, meaning reaching friends and family was next to impossible.
The eye of the storm crossed U.S. 41 at Harborview Road in Port Charlotte about 4:42 p.m. and the five-mile eye end with the vicious winds returning at 4:51 p.m.
The expected 15 feet of storm surge never materialized, but the winds did the damage.
The county has also lost half of its fire stations, Sallade said.
It's not known if any of the firefighters received serious injuries. There was a report that several fire engines were also damaged.
Mobile home parks at Burnt Store and U.S. 41 were reported flattened. Similar reports were announced along Kings Highway.
Along Edgewater Drive, the storm damaged nearly every home and brought down nearly every power line.
Sallade said county and emergency officials are approaching the disaster in a "triage" fashion, taking one step at a time.
"It's like the proverbial elephant," Sallade said. "You gotta eat it one bite at a time."
Sallade likened the disaster of Charley's impact in Charlotte County to that of Hurricane Andrew 12 years ago in Homestead, dubbing the storm "Andrew Jr."
"The state has only seen one other storm like this in its history," he said. "This was such a widespread disaster."
Gov. Jeb Bush will visit the area today to see local hospitals and the damage the hurricane caused.
On Friday he estimated the potential damage could reach $15 billion.
President George W. Bush signed the federal disaster declaration before the worst of the damage had been done, something Sallade said proved the power and devastation left by the storm.
The winds flipped small planes at Charlotte County Airport with one plane pushed down the tarmac as if it was about to take off.
Maximum winds at the airport reach 125 mph. The official anonometer stopped functioning at 100 mph.
At Charlotte Regional Medical Center in Punta Gorda, CEO Josh Putter reported at least 50 patients arrived at the hospital with crush injuries before the evacuation was ordered.
People who lost lanais or pool cages considered themselves lucky.
As the storm approached the roofs of the county Emergency Operations Center, Punta Gorda Police Department and several other government offices.
At least five tractor trailers were blown over on Interstate 75.
According to reports from WINK-TV in Fort Myers, a couple was found dead inside their mobile home on Florida Avenue.
Along U.S. 41, there was little recognizable as dozens of businesses had roof, and storefront damage. Nearly 75 percent of the sign directing people to stores were wiped away, notable Target, Books-A-Million and others.
Traffic signals and signs and downed trees were road hazards into the night.
Hundreds of people were out on the road Friday night to see how their neighbors fared.
The Waste Management station in Charlotte Harbor had half of its front ripped off, Autozone at Midway Boulevard was flattened and Rhode's Furniture lost the rear of its business.
Seahorse Marine Repair was destroyed in Charlotte Harbor.
Several boats in surrounding canals were seen floating upside-down.
There was a report of a brief storm surge, the storm's fast motion and path up Charlotte Harbor prevented the expected bubble of water.
Sarasota County sent fire task forces into the county to aide the crippled fire department.
Sallade praised the help received from Sarasota.
"We need to recognize tonight that there are people who don't have a house over their head and they only live down the road a short distance from us," said Gregg Feagans, Sarasota County Emergency Management chief in a press conference Friday. "They're going to have a major rebuilding process to go through ... we're very, very lucky. Just a few miles down the road there has been a great loss."
At least 500 National Guard troops were being deployed as well as 50 Search and Rescue teams.
The American Red Cross said it urgently needed volunteers.
Many thousands are reported homeless throughout the county.
Reports from North Port were sparse, but the damage there was considered extensive. At least 56,000 there were without power.
When the forecast track shifted from hitting Tampa Bay to Sarasota County and finally Charlotte Harbor, people began to panic and swamped the refuges.
With thousands of unknown left homeless, the number seeking help could overwhelm local officials.
In West County, there was widespread reports of trees down and some roof damage.
Sarasota and Manatee counties reported high winds and limited damage.
More than 1.2 million evacuated ahead of Charley, but most were in the Tampa Bay area.
The storm made landfall at Captiva Island about 3:45 p.m.
Damage in Lee County was considered extensive, especially to the barrier islands. There were reports of widespread looting on Fort Myers Beach and there was a mandatory curfew in the city of Fort Myers.
At least two people died in storm-related traffic crash, one in Sarasota County.
Reports of other deaths or injuries were not available late Friday.
At 11 p.m. Friday, Charley was still a hurricane with winds of 95 mph near Daytona Beach and forecasters expected it could regenerate into a major hurricane in the Atlantic.
Forecasters also warn that Tropical Storm Danielle has formed 375 miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. While it formed near where Charley first appeared, it does not pose a threat to Southwest Florida.
For today and Sunday, more widely scattered thunderstorms are expected with highs around 90.
The Associated Press and staff writer April Frawley contributed information to this report.
