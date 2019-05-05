Charlotte Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.

Since 1969 CBHC has been offering a full range of mental health services and substance abuse treatment in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, North Port, Sarasota, and DeSoto and Lee Counties.

On April 17, they held a 50th anniversary employee celebration. Free food and games along with prize drawings, fun photo wall and a time capsule were on hand for the employees to enjoy.

