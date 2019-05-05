Charlotte Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Since 1969 CBHC has been offering a full range of mental health services and substance abuse treatment in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood, North Port, Sarasota, and DeSoto and Lee Counties.
On April 17, they held a 50th anniversary employee celebration. Free food and games along with prize drawings, fun photo wall and a time capsule were on hand for the employees to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.