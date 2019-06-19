Charlotte Chorale presents music of all genres

The Charlotte Chorale is the largest community choir in Charlotte County.

The Charlotte Chorale is the largest community choir in Charlotte County. The Chorale was founded in 1989 with twenty-eight volunteer singers, and currently has approximately 80 dedicated and gifted vocal musicians capable of presenting quality choral music for entertainment and cultural enlightenment. The Charlotte Chorale has expanded its repertoire to include many classic and symphonic choral pieces as well as a broad selection of contemporary music including show tunes, spirituals and devotional works. The Chorale has also committed itself to augmenting musical education experiences available to music students within the Charlotte County schools.

With the continuing cooperation of the music faculty of the school system, talented students are assisted through scholarships from the Chorale and offered exciting performance opportunities in concert with the well-trained voices of the Chorale. Many of the concerts feature students from Charlotte County Schools.

Three major concerts are held each season at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda.

• “Rejoice and Sing” (Dec. 8)

• “Haydn to Hamlisch” (March 15)

• “The Rhythm of Life” (April 19)

• “Yesterday” (Jan. 26)

(Performed at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center)

The Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer, continues the mission with dedication and passion for presenting quality vocal performances for our community.

