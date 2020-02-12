Cadet promotions were recognized at the January meeting of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron.
Civil Air Patrol’s Florida Wing Commander Col. Luis Garcia presented Cadet Capt. Autumn Rhodes with her Amelia Earhart award. Rhodes earned the prestigious award, which honors the late Amelia Earhart who was lost while attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. Earhart was a pioneer who set many records including being the first woman to cross the Atlantic by air. To earn this award, cadets must have earned their Billy Mitchell Award, passed two comprehensive exams covering leadership theory and aerospace topics, written a staff duty analysis, completed the cadet physical fitness assessment and served as a staff member.
Eight other cadets were promoted. Cadet Carlie Cooper was promoted to C/SSgt; Cadet Nathaniel Mulvaney was promoted to C/SSgt; Cadet Alexandrea Mulvaney was promoted to C/CMSgt; Rhodes was promoted to C/Capt, Cadet Jameson Gitchel was promoted to C/A1c; Cadet Joshua Gitchel was promoted to C/Amn; Cadet Connor Dixon was promoted to C/MSgt; and Cadet Colin Stalnaker was promoted to C/CMSgt.
The cadet program is organized around four main elements and provides opportunities for learning, maturing and leadership to over 27,000 young Americans from 12-20 years of age: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 78th year of serving America. Needed tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte County Composite Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda FL 33982-2452.
