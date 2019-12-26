At the recent November meeting of the Charlotte County Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, five cadets earned promotions and increased rank.
Cadets Jameson Gitchel, Matthew Clarke, Van Collier, Mario Belmonte and Autumn Rhodes all received promotions.
Rhodes was promoted to Cadet Captain, and also earned the prestigious Amelia Earhart Award. This award honors the late Amelia Earhart who was lost while attempting to be the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. To earn this award, cadets must have earned their Billy Mitchell Award, passed two comprehensive exams covering leadership theory and aerospace topics, written a staff duty analysis, completed the cadet physical fitness assessment and served as a staff member.
The Cadet of the Quarter award went to Cadet Connor Dixon. This award is determined through participation, achievements, and service through an objective points system.
CAP is the Congressional Gold Medal winning Auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, celebrating its 78th year of serving America. Needed tax deductible donations may be sent to Charlotte Squadron, 28000 A-21 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982-2452.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp, get in shape, and push themselves to new limits. Cadets advance at their own pace through self-study and group study. To progress, cadets must participate actively; pass a written leadership test; pass a written aerospace test; pass a physical fitness test; participate in character development forums; and most of all demonstrate they have the maturity to accept increased responsibility.
For more information, visit fl051.flwg.us or www.facebook.com/capfl051.
First Lt. Donna Jablonski is Public Affairs Officer for Civil Air Patrol Charlotte County Composite Squadron. Contact her at djablonski@flwg.us or 609-744-4664.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.