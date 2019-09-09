By BRIANNA KWASNIK
The Charlotte County School Board will make a final decision on its annual budget at today’s 5:30 p.m. meeting.
What is the proposed budget?
The proposed budget is approximately $326 million. The district budgeted $24.2 million more than what was budgeted for the 2018-19 school year. The district has budgeted to spend $238.9 million in the upcoming school year, with almost $10 million going into the reserves.
How much will the district receive from the referendum?
The district estimates it will receive an additional $18.8 million in revenue per year from the millage tax referendum. The referendum added an additional $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of a homeowner’s property.
What will the referendum money go toward?
• $12.5 million on staff salary and benefits
• $566,000 on ESE liasons and behavioral specialists
• $480,900 on social workers and psychologists
• $445,000 on security
• $402,000 on paraprofessionals
Additional dollars will go towards art and music programs, athletics, workforce programs, professional development, division of learning initiatives, and charter school payments.
What is the proposed millage rate?
The proposed millage rate is 7.14 mills per $1,000 of taxable value of your home. This year’s proposed millage rate is an increase of 0.792 from last year’s rate of 6.348.
How will that affect my taxes?
If you’re a full-time resident, and receive homestead exemption, $25,000 will be taken off the value of your home to calculate the school tax you will pay. For example, someone with a home valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $1,249.50 in school taxes this year, after the exemption, if the millage rate is approved.
When will they vote?
The School Board will take a final vote on the proposed millage rate and budget at the 5:30 p.m. meeting today in the district office, 1445 Education Way, Port Charlotte. At each School Board meeting, there is an opportunity for the public to comment on budget and non-budget items on the agenda.
In other school board news...
• During a workshop, the board will hear presentations from each charter school about how they performed during the 2018-19 school year. The schools will review how students fared on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) tests, and review their school’s overall grade received by the Florida Department of Education.
How did our charter schools do?
• Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School students who attend the Charlotte campus scored above state and public school average on five out of six of the state exams. No tests were administered for biology this year. Florida SouthWesten students also scored above the national average of 1,060 on their SAT scores, with their average coming in at 1,117 for reading and writing and math combined. The class of 2019 had a graduation rate of 98.7%, with 80% of graduates also earning their associates degree. Florida SouthWestern received an A from FLDOE.
• Babcock Neighborhood Ranch School principal Shannon Treece will address the school receiving a C in their second year. The school largely scored below state and county average on the Florida Standards Assessment exams. She also included the letter sent home to parents outlining the C grade the school received and what they plan to do differently in the upcoming year to achieve success.
• Crossroads Hope Academy will go over the gains students showed during the 2018-19 school year. They will outline their expenses for the upcoming year, which is largely spent on staffing. The school noted that of the 29 students who turned 18 during their time at Crossroads, one is homeless, one is incarcerated, and six are in college. They are projecting they will have 45 students for the 2019-20 school year.
