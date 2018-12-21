Charlotte County has been busy on San Casa Drive in Englewood.
Back in May, the county opened its new West County Annex at 6868 San Casa Drive. It’s a full-service building that houses the offices of Charlotte County Tax Collector, Elections, Human Services, Veterans Services, Senior Services, Property Appraiser and Charlotte County Utilities.
It is also the West Charlotte County home for the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies, also known as C.A.R.E., along with the federally funded Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program and the free, nonprofit Englewood Community Care Clinic.
The $6.5-million construction project was funded with the county’s 2014 1-percent sales tax. The new 18,900-square-foot, four-acre annex replaced the 40-year-old, 12,000-square-foot annex at the same address. Over the summer and fall, workers demolished the old building and built a new, larger parking lot in its place.
Just across the road at the Ann Dever Park, the county’s 23,000-square-foot recreation facility is getting bigger every day. The building will have a multipurpose gymnasium, fitness center and multipurpose rooms. Outside there will be a community garden. The rec center is expected to be open next fall.
Also new at the Ann Dever Park Pool is brand-new child activity play pool that features fountains, splash pads, overhead soakers, a squirting hippo and fun bus.
Another recently completed project in West County is a 1.5-mile multipurpose trail in the center Rotonda West, with access at the Rotonda Community Park, 100 Rotonda Blvd. East.
