PUNTA GORDA/ENGLEWOOD BEACH – The 12th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta is scheduled for Feb. 4-6, 2022. Approximately 45 boats are participating this year. Classes invited are Hobie Wave, Hobie 16, Weta Trimaran, F18, A Class cat, Harbor 20, 2.4mR, and Windmill. Other classes will be considered by request.
Charlotte Harbor Regatta Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to promote sailing on Charlotte Harbor. Formed in 2009, CHR Inc., is a corporate member of US Sailing. The organization comprises a 15-member board of directors who stage regattas on Charlotte Harbor. Directors represent a variety of area boating organizations, clubs, and businesses. A portion of the proceeds from its regattas is donated to youth and adult sailing organizations. To date, the Charlotte Harbor Regatta Inc. has donated more than $76,000 to support sailing camps, build floating docks, purchase boats and rigging, and sponsor youth regattas.
“We’re excited to get back on the water for the 12th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta after last year’s cancellation,” said the Chairman of the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, Hank Killion. “We look forward to three exciting days of racing and encourage all of our past competitors to join us on Charlotte Harbor again next month.”
The Notice of Race and online registration is available at CharlotteHarborRegatta.com.
For additional information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit charlotteharborregatta.com. The launch site will be at Port Charlotte Beach Park.
If you have any questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, e-mail Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
About Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is Florida’s best-kept secret of a charming natural paradise located on the idyllic Southwest Gulf Coast. This coastal community surrounding the state’s second-largest harbor sits conveniently between Tampa and Naples. Outdoor enthusiasts will find a haven of vibrant experiences in the sun-soaked oasis of the Southwest Florida islands, characterized by almost year-round sunshine and sub-tropical weather. Relaxation and discovery await miles of waterways and inland exploration trails filled with unspoiled natural beauty. From beaches to boating, hiking to harbor tours, fishing to nature paths; to the sun, shelling and fossilized sharks’ teeth, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach immerses lively locals and active adventurers in a pure island experience. Most notably known for its 830 miles of pristine unparalleled shoreline, including captivating river passages, a mangrove-edged aquatic preserve, and more than a dozen miles of natural Gulf beaches, the Charlotte Harbor Gulf Island Coast includes the areas of Boca Grande, Don Pedro Island, El Jobean, Englewood-Cape Haze, Little Gasparilla Island, Manasota Key, Knight Island, Placida, Babcock Ranch, Port Charlotte, and Punta Gorda
To learn more about Punta Gorda / Englewood Beach, visit PureFlorida.com, call 941-743-1900, or discover the destination on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @RealPureFlorida.
