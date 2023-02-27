Charlotte home, condo prices remain firm amid inventory build

In spite of inventory buildups for single-family homes and condos, median sale prices in Charlotte were up from a year ago in January.
The median price for single-family homes was up 3.4%, at $365,000.
Out of 257 closed sales, 107 were cash buyers.
Townhomes and condos in Charlotte saw the median sale price up 18.9%, at $315,000. Out of 46 closed sales, 34 buyers paid cash.
But closed sales for single-family homes were down 35.3%, and condo and townhome sales were down by 43.2% from a year ago.
“The real estate market in Sarasota and Manatee counties continues to be less active than the same time last year, with significant decreases in the number of closed sales across all property types,” said Brian Tresidder, 2023 president of Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
The trend in those counties echoed Charlotte County’s in January.
“Despite the decrease in sales, median sales prices for all property types are still higher than last year with the exception of Sarasota single-family homes, indicating that property values are holding steady,” he said.
Sarasota County’s median sale price for single-family homes decreased by 1% to $459,999, while condo and townhome prices increased by 19.3% to $417,500.
“Historically, inventory levels are still relatively low, but they have increased significantly over the course of the past 12 months,” Tresidder said.
Sarasota County in January had a 2.8 month supply of single-family homes and a 2.7 month supply of townhomes and condos.
The Venice Area Board of Realtors’ data showed a trend paralleling Sarasota County as a whole.
While the median price of condos and townhomes was up 113.4% from a year ago, at $380,000, the median price of single-family homes was down 1.2%, at $442,000.
Nearly half of the buyers paid cash for single-family homes in Venice. There were 103 sales, of which 47 had cash buyers.
The same was seen for townhome and condo sales in Venice. Of 45 units sold, 29 were cash purchases.
Inventory levels for all the markets had built in January.
In Charlotte County, single-family homes were at a 3 month supply while condos and townhomes were at 2.9 months.
A year ago they were at a 1 month and 0.6 month supply, respectively.
In Sarasota County as a whole, single-family homes had a 2.8 month supply, up 366.7% from a year ago, while the 2.7 month supply of townhomes and condos increased 350% from last January.
Venice inventory for single-family homes was at a 3.4 month supply, up 466.7%; a year ago, it was 0.6.
Venice townhomes and condos supply was at 2.4 months, up 500% from last January’s 0.4 month supply.
Various factors are cited for the Southwest Florida market able to sustain price levels despite inventory buildups and fewer closings.
Marlene Merkle, CEO of the Venice Area Board of Realtors, said some of the buying activity might be coming from those whose homes were damaged or destroyed from Hurricane Ian and decided to stay on this coast.
“They need somewhere to live,” she said, noting that the current rental market in Venice “has an amazing wait list.”
“People always want to come here,” she said.
But this year might be seeing more demand due to the devastation down south, which could be causing people to move further north, she said.
