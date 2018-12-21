McGuire Park makes a splash in Parkside
It never gets old, having 65 gallons of cool water cascade around you on a hot day, which is many days in Florida.
“There’s like a circle thing, the squirter, the bucket. It’s cool,” said 9-year-old Haidyn Harris, who stood soaking wet on opening day of the new and improved McGuire Park in the Parkside neighborhood of Port Charlotte.
The grand opening for McGuire Park was in October. Before the ribbon could be cut, children in bathing suits had already spent their day under the giant bucket waiting for it to tip over every 60 seconds and douse them.
McGuire Park is located in what has been Port Charlotte’s lower income community of mostly single family homes. The park had fallen into disrepair and was a gathering place for the homeless.
Three years ago, the county allocated sales tax dollars to pay for the project design and phase one of construction. The grand opening celebrated the completion of phase one, with a cost of $1.7 million.
Phase one includes the 4,300 square foot splash pad, pathways with lighting, a multi-purpose court, horseshoe pits, restrooms and covered picnic pavilions.
Phase two is still in the planning stage.
Gaines Park pays tribute to fallen Marine
Oct. 18 was the birthday of William R. Gaines Jr. — a local man and U.S. Marine who died almost 35 years ago in the 1983 terrorist attack on the U.S. embassy in Beirut.
Gaines would have been 56, said his younger brother, Michael. Michael was 14 when his big brother died. He remembers his brother’s birthday every year. This year, the day became a deadline for Michael. It was a deadline to set in stone two monumental signs announcing the new William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive.
Gaines and his crew met that deadline, delivering 10-by-7-foot aluminum signs to the two entrances to the park on Oct. 18. Staff from Thomas Sign and Awning of Clearwater brought their welding tools for the final touches, and the signs were up by mid-day. Meeting that deadline meant that Michael and the foundation named after his brother, had to cover the costs of widening the park entrance and whatever else it took.
“I wanted to get it done on his birthday,” Gaines told the Sun. “It’s something I could do for my big brother.”
County commissioners also voted on the next phase of the county’s contribution to rebuilding and rebranding this unfinished park that was known as Sunrise Park until last year. The county plans to start with $1.55 million from unspent 2009 sales tax revenues to cover phase one of the park rebuild. With that money the county will pay for more road work, improved trails and a family pavilion. More work on the park will be considered for funding in future years.
