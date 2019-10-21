ENGLEWOOD — San Casa Drive now has a new layer of asphalt as Charlotte County gets busy with repaving projects in West County.
More complex road work can be expected along Beach Road in Englewood. Motorists should prepare themselves for minor delays in the upcoming weeks.
Some work is left, like the asphalting of the San Casa Drive-Placida Road intersection, and the median striping there, but inherently the repaving is completed. Charlotte County expects the project to cost $429,353. The county will also be repaving Sunnybrook Boulevard in Englewood East next month.
The county is also tackling the Beach Road roadway.
“Maintenance & Operations worked on the approach slabs of the Emil R. Swepston bridge,” Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty said. The bridge is the smaller of the two bridges on Beach Road that connect Manasota Key and the Englewood mainland.
On both sides of the feet of the bridge, bumps, much like speed bumps, rose up on the roadway. What caused those bumps, Doherty suggested, is unknown. But that hasn’t stopped the county from making temporary repairs while the bridge conditions are being evaluated.
“(A consulting) engineer evaluated the bridge,” she said. “For the safety of the traveling residents both Public Works engineering and maintenance divisions worked under the direction of the (consulting engineer) to temporary fix the bumps. At this time, there is no determination on the cause of the bumps or the cost of the repairs.”
The fixed-span Emil R. Swepston MD Bridge was built in 1980. Swepston, a physician, was also a conservationist and founding member of the Lemon Bay Conservancy and Venice Audubon.
Winchester waits
The three-mile Winchester Boulevard North corridor, stretching from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line to South River Road, still waits for Sarasota County to schedule its repaving. The roadway has been perforated with numerous patched potholes for several years.
The original construction of Winchester Boulevard North from South River Road in Sarasota County to South McCall Road in Charlotte County resulted from a joint Sarasota-Charlotte County agreement in 1998. The completed road first opened to traffic in 2002. Charlotte later built its Winchester South, from South McCall south to Placida Road, and it opened it to traffic in 2015.
Facing a roadway plagued with potholes, Charlotte County repaved its 4,010-foot portion of the Winchester North corridor in 2017. But that smoothly paved, four-lane roadway changes abruptly at the Sarasota County line, onto a two-lane with the often annoying rumbling of patched potholes under the tires of vehicles.
Last year, Sarasota County consultants reported how the Winchester North corridor was in “fair condition,” but their report also cautioned the county to expect signs of deterioration to appear in 2019.
County officials put the project out to bid in August.
