LLI documentary series continues
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) continues its summer documentary series on July 2 with a showing of Tashi and the Monk. The film will be shown from 10 a.m. to noon at the Florida Southwestern State College Charlotte campus, 26300 Airport Road, building 0 Room 117, Punta Gorda, followed by an audience discussion. Bring your own bagged lunch — beverages will be provided. There is a $10 fee. Registration and more information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org. For more information, call 941-637-3533. Registrations also accepted at the door.
