Bion Cantorum 'Still Christmas'
As the Christmas season nears its official close, the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association offer this exquisite vocal group performing lyrical, fun farewell to our holidays and a hearty welcome to the New Year. The program includes Morley’s Lirium, Lirium, a ‘Scheidt and Bach ‘mash-up’ of O Jesu So Sweet, a Victorian Jingle Bells, A Madrigal for Christmas, Cradle Hymn, the traditional Hanukkah song Ma’oz Tzur, Berlin’s White Christmas, the remarkable Still, Still, Still and other equally innovative arrangements and compositions performed by this vocal group, Director Roy Engler and Accompanist John Renfroe. The concert is at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Cabaret seating. The audience is invited to bring their own food and beverages. All PGICA events are open to the general public. The cost is $15. Call 941-637-1655 or visit:http://www.pgica.org/concertTicketPurchase.html#bionCantorum.
William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial construction
Ongoing construction will begin at William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Jan. 2. The park at 20499 Edgewater Dr., Port Charlotte, will remain open during this time. Please use caution around the designated construction area. For information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Saturday, Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times – see the trail maps at http://checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
