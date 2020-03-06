Centennial Park Recreation Center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed today for a scheduled power outage. For more information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-613-3230 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free balance assessment
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Center for Balance Disorders is offering a free personalized balance assessment at 4:30 p.m. March 10, at 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Limited time slots are available. Call 941-766-4903 to register.
Retired educators
The next Charlotte County Retired Educators Association meeting will be at 11 a.m. March 11 at Perkins restaurant in Port Charlotte.
Audubon banquet
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. March 19 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Brad Cornell, Policy Director for Audubon of the Western Everglades and Florida Audubon with a talk titled: "Protection of the Florida Panther." Reservations cost $38 per person and should be made by March 9 and $40 after that date. For more info: www.peaceriveraudubon.org or email banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or call 717-880-3341.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Stress management
Bayfront Health is offering a free stress management class at 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
'Side by Side' documentary screening
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, presents the screening of the documentary "Side by Side" 6 p.m. March 24. Meet documentary filmmaker Ron Taylor to discuss his film, a story about his son, Micah, a child with significant disabilities, and his family's efforts to give him a quality life. The film shows Micah's ups and downs, smiles and tears, setbacks and milestones. "Side by Side" will soon be released to television and education media. Taylor will be available for questions as well as feedback. This program is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet's license tag. Effective March 2, all Charlotte County Tax Collector's Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from our main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
