McGuire Park splash pad re-opens
The McGuire Park splash pad, 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte, has reopened sooner than expected. The splash pad was expected to be closed through Nov. 28 due to emergency repairs, but it has reopened early. For information, contact Katie Meier at 941-627-1628 ext.104 or Katherine.Meier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ann & Chuck Dever pool to close for week
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool will be closed Dec. 9-15 for annual maintenance. The pool is located at 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3743 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
Christmas breakfast
Drug Free Punta Gorda is holding a free Christmas breakfast Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., at the DFPG office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Drive, in Punta Gorda (building 12, room 104). There will be a full breakfast, beverages and festive music. RSVP is requested by calling 941-740-4358, or email monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Punta Gorda Symphony composers luncheon
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the Charlotte Symphony Phantoms), is holding its second monthly “Composers Luncheon” of this concert season on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The luncheon will be held at the Punta Gorda Woman's Club, 118 Sullivan St., and is open to the public. Guests are welcome. The program will be an annual holiday sing-along. Bells will be provided, so come to "jingle," with lunch and holiday music to follow. The luncheon menu will be an antipasto salad, garlic bread and cookies for dessert. The cost is $15, which includes a complimentary glass of wine. Pre-register by calling the PGSymphony Office at 941-205-5996 by noon on Dec. 3.
Pool, recreation center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pearl Harbor Day concert
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum will remember Pearl Harbor with a tribute concert by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 and will open the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season of entertainment at the museum. The museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators' Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information call 941-625-7312.
Sarasota Guitar Duo performance
The Mid-County Regional Library will be hosting the Sarasota Guitar Duo at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The duo consists of two classical guitarists, Zachary Johnson and Joseph Shields. Johnson performed for the Portland Guitar Series, and Stetson International Guitar Festival. Winner of the Eliot Fisk Prize for outstanding guitarist by Yale University, Shields has performed for the Long Island Guitar Festival and the Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Georgia. This performance is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations are needed. The Mid-County Regional Library is located at 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Bill MacDonald at 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park recreation center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m., Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
