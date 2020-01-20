1% Local Option Sales Tax meeting
The 1% Local Option Sales Tax Focus Group will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in Room B-106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, to prioritize the following externally proposed projects: School Security Infrastructure, Team Parkside CRA Multi-Use Bridge(s) and Tringali Park Multi-Purpose Rink Renovation. The public is invited to attend and provide input at the beginning of the meeting. For more information, call 941-743-1944.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the Guidance Offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible.
A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
Intermittent lane closures on Jones Loop Road
Some lane closures will occur on Jones Loop Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 interchange from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Jan. 31. The paving contractor will be milling and resurfacing the road. Traffic signs and flaggers will be on site as needed to direct traffic. Travelers may experience a detour, intermittent, slow-moving traffic and, or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages three to 17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at (239) 985-8334.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six unique and beautiful homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Climate change speaker
Nobel Laureate, Dr. Terry Root, Senior Fellow Emerita in Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment at Stanford University, is returning to Punta Gorda. She will be speaking on, “Our Climate Is Changing: New Findings and Old.” Her presentation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive in Punta Gorda. The presentation is free community event and all are welcome.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette," narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
