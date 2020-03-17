Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period runs through May 8. More information is at FloridaDisasterLoan.org.
Business Damage Assessment survey
A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida's local business operations. The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.
Two libraries to provide lunches for children
The Port Charlotte Public Library and Mid-County Regional Library will be providing lunches for children 18 years old and younger through the Charlotte County Public Schools’ Champs on Wheels program March 17-20. Families will pick up meals and take them home to eat. Children must be present to receive a meal but may stay in the vehicle.
Lunch will be served from 10:30-11 a.m. through March 20 in the front parking lot at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-noon through March 20 in the parking lot behind the Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte.
All libraries will remain closed until April 12 pending future developments.
For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Aaron Street, between Harbor Boulevard to Olean Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Traffic will use Brinson for the detour. The emergency room entrance for Fawcett Hospital will remain open for local traffic. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet's license tag. Effective March 2, all Charlotte County Tax Collector's Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from our main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the financial aid office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
