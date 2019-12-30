Walk with Ease
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting “Walk with Ease,” a free Arthritis Foundation program that will focus on helping the community understand the basics of arthritis, exercise and pain. Participants will have fun learning safe and comfortable ways to walk for exercise and will develop goals and strategies to improve fitness. The class will meet 10-11 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 6-Feb. 21, 2020, at Centennial Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Please register by calling 941-627-1628. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Retired educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will have the Jan. 8 meeting at the Port Charlotte Woman’s Club, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. Mike Desjardis will be speaking about the Charlotte County School District's bullying program. Lunch will follow at a local restaurant. Anyone who was employed by any state school board is welcomed to attend. The first year’s dues are free.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Voter rights restoration speaker
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County hosts its first Peace Initiative Speaker of 2020 at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 5 at the fellowship, located at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The speaker will be Lance Wissinger, a member of The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a body that dedicates itself to the restoration of voter rights to felons who have paid their debt to society. He will report on the current status of the ongoing legal battle in the Florida Supreme Court, and its impact on voter suppression in Florida. This event is open to the public, and all are welcome. For more information, call Herb Levin at 941-286-7939.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
CHEC fundraising event
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event Jan. 28, 2020, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas, to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Egmont Key and more. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in a $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are free wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Call 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
