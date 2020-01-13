Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour
Tickets are now on sale for the ninth annual Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour showcasing six unique and beautiful homes plus a surprise garden in Punta Gorda Isles. The Feb. 1 tour is sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association group Beyond Ourselves which, in just over decade, has donated more than $400,000 from the Home Tour to local charities that benefit children. Buy tickets online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com for $30. On Feb. 1, the day of the event, tickets will be available for $35 in the Civic Association lobby located at 2001 Shreve St.
Fire and Fall Prevention program
Remembering When: A Fire and Fall Prevention program for older adults will be held 3 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Tringali Park community center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood. This program is to help older adults to live safely at home and is centered around 16 key safety messages — eight fire prevention and eight fall prevention. For information, contact Tricia Hamann at 941-681-3742 or Patricia.Hamann@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
Jan. 17: Introduction to Florida-Friendly Gardening
Feb. 21: A Rose is a Rose ... and is also an Herb
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Daughters of the American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting "Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette," narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941-639-5081.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
CHEC fundraising event
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center welcomes back Historian John McCarthy, executive director of Historic Spanish Point, for a fundraising event Jan. 28, at Cedar Point Environmental Park at 5 p.m. McCarthy will present on the impacts of rising seas, to the preservation strategies of local historical treasures, such as Manasota Key Burial site, Egmont Key and more. Learn how archeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past. Included in a $12 entrance fee ($8 for Friends of CHEC) are free wine and hors d’oeuvres, as well as the lecture itself. Socializing is from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to begin at 5:30 p.m. This program will be conducted at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Space is limited so reservations are mandatory for the informational event. Call 941-475-0769 to reserve your space.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon, Jan. 26, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
