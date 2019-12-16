Intermittent lane closures on South Crestview Circle
Intermittent lane closures will occur on South Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Bluegrass concert
There will be a Bluegrass show on Dec. 21 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County William H. Wakeman III Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, featuring the following bands: Hwy 41 South, Blue Night, and The Bugtussle Bluegrass Band. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. (Memberships are $15 a year per person over 18). Before the show, there will be a Bluegrass jam session at 10 a.m. in the gazebo to the right of the theater entrance. The jam is limited to musicians playing Bluegrass instruments (guitar, fiddle, dobro, mandolin, five-string banjo, and acoustic bass). There is no charge to participate in the jam session.
The Bluegrass show is put on on a monthly basis by The Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association in Venice. For more information, go tot www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org or contact Herb Washburn at 941-661-9175 or via email: washburnherb@fastmail.fm.
Poker run fundraiser
The American Legion Riders, Post 103, will hold a Poker Run to benefit Tender Hearts Partnership on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tender Hearts works with the special needs adults in the community by providing them with activities, dances, barbecues and special events throughout the year t no cost to them or their caregivers. This Poker Run will cover 85 miles and is open to cars and trucks as well as motorcycles. The run will begin at American Legion Post 103, 1201 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Cost is $15 for the first hand; $5 for second hand. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Riders can ride independently or in a group. Kickstands up at noon. Other stops are: Bar 17, Buckingham Blues Bar, American Legion Post 336, and Hawgz & Dawgz. Last card will be drawn at Beef O’Bradys, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda at 4:30 p.m. There will be first- and second-place prizes, a 50/50 and a large silent auction. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
Celebrate history at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture. Awards will be given, little-seen historic clips will be shown followed by a community leader’s comments and re-enactment, and the amazing children of Charlotte County will read their winning essays. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children, and can be purchased either online (BlanchardHouseMuseum.org) or at the door. For more information, call 941-575-7518.
Botanical Gardens aglow
The Peace River Botanical Garden will be lit up for the Christmas season from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 20-23. Tickets cost $8 for members, $10 for non-members, $5 for youth ages 5-18, and 4 and under are free. There will be thousands of lights, Santa on selected evenings, roast s'mores over a fire, sing carols and more. No passes are allowed for the special event. The gardens are located at 5827 Riverside Drive, in Punta Gorda. For more information visit peacerivergardens.org/ call 941-621-8299, or email admin@peacerivergardens.org.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
'Nature in your neighborhood' lecture
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free four-part lecture and field trip series, covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of the county’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments in the county. The program will begin at 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., in Port Charlotte, on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and the weather conditions, and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will be attending by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, contact Marc Solomon at 941-627-1628, ext. 103, or Marc.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Fishermen’s Village NYE event
The public is invited to ring in the New Year at Fishermen’s Village on Dec. 31. Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly Free festivities will include live music, dancing, photo booth, face painting, a moon dancer, LED juggling and more. King Fisher Fleet NYE’s Cruise departs at 11 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at www.KingFisherFleet.com/new-years-eve-cruise. A fireworks display is at midnight, with viewing from West Dock. Fishermen’s Village is located Off Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Additional off-site parking locations in the city of Punta Gorda are: Bayfront YMCA; First United Methodist Church; Five Star Reality; Punta Gorda Library and the Visual Arts Center. For more information call 941-639-8721 or visit www.fishville.com
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Saturday, Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times – see the trail maps at http://checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
