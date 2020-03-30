Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the financial aid office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fund
The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood,
Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, President/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
Home Fun Hotline now open
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation is offering a Home Fun Hotline. Recreation staff will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The number parents should call is 941-743-1510. The Home Fun Hotline will allow parents to call and speak to someone at one of the county's recreation centers and get a list of activities parents can do with their children. The activities will range from games that can be played at home or ways to use open spaces in Charlotte County.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Charlotte Sheriff closes some offices
Due to the coronavirus, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announces the temporary closure of some of their District Offices including District 1 in Englewood, District 2 in Murdock and District 4 in Punta Gorda.
The District 3 Office, located at 3110 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, will remain open for limited service from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Should you have an immediate and urgent need of assistance, dial 911.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
Library curbside service available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Division will now be offering curbside service for library books on hold. Patrons can place books on hold through the website or the Libraries Blue Cloud mobile application. Library staff will call the patron when their items are available for pickup. Once patrons have arrived at the library and parked in the designated parking spots, they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver their items to their car. This service is available during normal operating hours at the Mid-County Regional Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Monday-Saturday, and at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Port Charlotte Public Library, Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County offers services online, by phone
To reduce face-to-face interactions between the public and customer service staff during the COVID-19 outbreak, Charlotte County offers numerous services online and by phone. Customers may apply for permits, submit plans, report code violations, download books and magazines, apply for jobs and pet licenses, report illegal dumping and much more online. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the COVID-19 Information banner at the top of the page, then click Online Services.
Many services are also available by phone:
For Human Services information, call 2-1-1. For TTY users or callers from Englewood and other areas, call 941-205-2161.
To pay a Utilities bill, call 941-764-4300.
To report illegal dumping, call 1-866-938-6722.
For a complete list of department phone numbers, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Department Listing under Popular Links.
Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The bridge loan program will provide short-term, interest-free loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury from COVID-19. The application period runs through May 8. More information is at FloridaDisasterLoan.org.
Partial closure of Clerk's office
The Official Records offices at the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court's Charlotte County Justice Center and Charlotte County Administration Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Essential court offices remain open. For more information or online services, visit charlotteclerk.com or call 941-637-2329.
Business Damage Assessment survey
A Business Damage Assessment survey has been activated to assess the impact of the coronavirus on Florida's local business operations. The survey, managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, will evaluate businesses affected by COVID-19 and the impacts the virus has had on the local economy so actions to implement appropriate relief programs can begin. The survey can be taken online at FloridaDisaster.biz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.