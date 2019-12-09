Home Depot Turn Lane temporary closure
The turn lane for the entrance of Home Depot will be closed on Veterans Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Dec. 13. This lane closure is required for curb inlet and sidewalk repairs. Advance warning signs and/or flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Christmas breakfast
Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition will hold a Christmas Breakfast from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. today at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda, in building 12, room 104. All are invited to a full breakfast with drinks, festive music, etc. RSVP is requested by calling 941-740-4358 or emailing Monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Ann & Chuck Dever pool to close for week
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool will be closed through Dec. 15 for annual maintenance. The pool is located at 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. For information, contact Sean Vitarelli at 941-681-3743 or Sean.Vitarelli@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Reach to Teach fashion show
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual Reach to Teach Fashion Show and Benefit Luncheon at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission of supporting the undergraduate college education of women aspiring to be educators. Event organizers and models are “key women educators” (active and retired) from the chapter that locally represents this international organization, Delta Kappa Gamma. For tickets and information, email dkgfashionshow@gmail.com.
Charlotte Chamber Christmas parade
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is "It’s A Hometown Community Christmas." Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car or truck, performing or marching unit. The parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, next to Charlotte High, proceed north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. The judging stand will be in front of Centennial Bank. So plan to get there early and set up your viewing area. For more information, please call the Charlotte County Chamber at 941-627-2222.
Charlotte County Retired Educators meeting
The Charlotte County Retired Educators' Dec. 11 meeting will take place at Beef O’Brady’s at 11 a.m. in Murdock. This meeting will be a luncheon and gift exchange for members and guests. Anyone retiring from any school board in any position may become a member. For more information, call 941-625-7312.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour Informational Session at the GAL Family Service Center. This session will be held from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. It's open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the Dec. 16 session call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex dedication
The Charlotte County Commission will dedicate the Mac V. Horton West County Annex during a ceremony scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 19 at the facility at 6868 San Casa Drive in Englewood. The public is invited to attend. The Mac V. Horton West County Annex houses offices of the Charlotte County tax collector, supervisor of elections and property appraiser and the county’s Human Services and Utilities departments. The building is also home to the Englewood Community CARE Clinic, the Florida Department of Health’s Women, Infants, and Children program and the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. The 20,000-square-foot building was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed "Winter Wonderland" is set for Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez. Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best. All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at 941-627-4313, ext. 132, or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
