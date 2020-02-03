Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Navy Band concert
The U.S. Navy Band, Washington, D.C., will be presenting a free concert at 2 p.m. March 8 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Ticket-holders are expected to be in their seats by no later than 1:45 p.m. This free concert is being sponsored by the Charlotte Harbor Chapter, Military Officers Association of America and the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. This will be the second time that this band has been in our area, having performed five years ago. Tickets will be available for pick up at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center box office between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are limited to four per request.
Spring Lake Park closed
Spring Lake Park, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed for work being done to the parking lot. The park will reopen on Feb. 7. During this time, patrons may use the boat ramp at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For information, contact 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Exotic Plant Treatments
Exotic plant treatments will begin today at Harold Avenue Regional Park, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. All amenities will remain open but Charlotte County issued a press release urging visitors to be cautious of their surroundings. For information, contact Jamie Scudera at 941-613-3220 or Jamie.Scudera@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair
There will be a "Diversity College & Cultural Activities Fair" from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, celebrating Black History Month. All colleges and individuals are invited to this event that will be held at PCHS, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The events and/or booths will contain literature and information on College Admissions, Financial Aid, ACT & SAT Preparation, Black History Leaders Literature, Athletic Informational Discussions, and Military Guidance. Port Charlotte High School will have various clubs and their sponsors available as well. For more information call 941-255-7485, ext. 3106 or email paul.curtis@yourcharlotteschools.net.
2020 Senior Games
Charlotte County "Fit for Life" Senior Games will be held March 1-March 22 at various Charlotte County facilities. Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Entry fees are $10 per event and are payable in advance by check, cash, Visa/MasterCard at any Charlotte County Recreation facility with completed form. Senior Games are open to amateur athletes who are 50 years of age and older as of Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of residency. To receive a Fit for Life Senior Games shirt, register by Feb. 7. Entries received after this date may not receive a T-shirt. Final Entry Registration: two weeks prior to individual event. For more information, call 941-681-3742 or go to www.charlottecountyfl.com.
Punta Gorda Woman's Club luncheon
The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club, located at the historic club building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda, will be having its monthly luncheon on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis who will speak on safety issues and other topics of interest to the community. Guests are welcome to attend. There will be both a meat and vegetarian lasagna, catered lunch for $10 for those who would like to stay after the meeting. The Punta Gorda Woman’s Club was founded in 1925. Each year, a number of fundraisers are held to raise money for the Charlotte High School Scholarship Program, assisting our veterans, as well as donations to many worthwhile local nonprofits such as C.A.R.E. and the Guardian ad Litem Program. For more information, call Nancy Suarez 305-772-7057.
Free dental services at FSW for kids
The Dental Hygiene program at Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) in Fort Myers will host its annual Give Kids A Smile Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. Children ages 3-17 will receive free dental services on a first-come first-served basis. Services that will be offered at no charge include dental cleanings, x-rays, dental sealants and a dental examination. Health educational activities, wellness assessments and child safety education will also be provided. For more information about Give Kids a Smile Day, call the FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic at 239-985-8334.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
Beginning Monday, Feb. 10, the city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division will start a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Retired educators meeting
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will meet Feb. 12, at 9:30 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. The program will be about Relaxation Techniques with presenter, Marcy Zalecki. Anyone working for a school board in any position or any state is welcomed to come and see what our group is about. The local dues for the first year is free. Lunch after the meeting will be at a local restaurant.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by Feb. 11 to provide your menu choice.
Guitarist Dave Kilbride performance
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, will be hosting guitarist Dave Kilbride at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The concert is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Kilbride will be playing classic country and hits of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s. He has performed classic tunes at libraries and events throughout Southwest Florida since 2001. For information, contact Kathleen Harriott at 941-833-5460 or Kathleen.Harriott@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Women With a Mission casino trip
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, March 7. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m., and will return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
