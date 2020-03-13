Women's History Month speech
Charlotte County Democratic Club presents local author Naomi Pringle for a timely discussion entitled, "Women's History Month," at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Charlotte County Democratic Club, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 102, Port Charlotte. Pringle, a Manhattan native of Jamaican heritage, graduated from Hunter College of the City University of New York and later became an award-winning broadcast journalist for ABC’s flagship radio station in New York. For more info, call 941-764-8440.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Harbor Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Aaron Street, between Harbor Boulevard to Olean Boulevard, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice. Traffic will use Brinson for the detour. The emergency room entrance for Fawcett Hospital will remain open for local traffic. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Pet licensing options
Charlotte County Animal Control is announcing several new ways to purchase your pet's license tag. Effective March 2, all Charlotte County Tax Collector's Offices will be offering animal tags at any of their locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and Murdock. Pet owners are required to have a current and verifiable rabies vaccine for each pet to utilize these services. Please do not bring pets to the office, but service animals are welcome.
Due to these expanded options available to pet owners, Animal Control will no longer offer pet tags from our main office at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.
Pet owners who currently use their veterinarian to obtain pet tags can continue to do so.
Visit www.CharlotteCountyfl.gov for additional options or contact Administrative Services Coordinator Tracie Baird at 941-833-5684 or Tracie.Baird@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Garden Club offers scholarships
The Punta Gorda Garden Club announced it will offer several higher education scholarships amounting up to $2,500 each. Application forms are available in the guidance offices at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the financial aid office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the club's website, www.pggc.org (scholarship page.) Applicants must be graduating high school seniors, current college students or graduate students. Previous winners of a Garden Club Scholarship may also apply for continuing awards. Home-schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible. A written essay and three letters of recommendation must be included with the application. Requirements include a B or higher grade average, proof of financial need, and a desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental sciences, environmental engineering, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology or related fields. Deadline for submission is April 1. For additional application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Terry Tunkavige at 941-286-9998 or terrytunk@embarqmail.com.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
