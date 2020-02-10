Snowbird Baseball Classic
One of the country’s largest collegiate spring baseball tournaments returns to Charlotte County from Feb. 14 to March 22, when the Snowbird Baseball Classic swings into action. In its 12th season, the tournament welcomes 21 NCAA Division I and 23 Division III schools. Games will be played at North Charlotte Regional Park, soon to be called Centennial Park (1185 O'Donnell Blvd, Port Charlotte), South County Regional Park (670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda), and Cool Today Park, the new spring training home of the Atlanta Braves (18800 S. West Villages Parkway, North Port in Sarasota County).
Schools from across the country will compete during the five-week event. Participating Division I institutions include: The Ohio State University, Dartmouth College, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Villanova University. A complete list of teams and the full schedule are available at www.snowbirdbaseball.info. Last year’s Snowbird Baseball Classic generated an estimated $13.3 million total economic impact.
For additional information about the Snowbird Baseball Classic, contact Deanna Sandei with Snowbird Baseball at 708-220-2769 or deanna@snowbirdbaseball.com.
Retired educators meeting
Charlotte County Retired Educators Association will meet Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte, at 20271 Tappen Zee Drive. The program will be about Relaxation Techniques with presenter, Marcy Zalecki. Anyone working for a school board in any position or any state is welcomed to come and see what our group is about. The local dues for the first year is free. Lunch after the meeting will be at a local restaurant.
Port Charlotte Garden Club meeting
Port Charlotte Garden Club’s next meeting will be Thursday, Feb 13, at 9:30 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail. A program on “Bonsai” will be presented by Rick Johnstone of Charlotte Ichiban Bonsai Kai. The club meets monthly between September and May (except December) on the second Thursday. The public is welcome. Questions can be directed to Connie Ferris, 941-661-2098.
Boone County, Indiana, lunch
The annual Boone County, Indiana Luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Shell Factory on U.S. 41 in North Fort Myers. Meal choices are as follows: 1. fish with fries; 2. chicken salad with fruit; 3. house salad with grilled chicken; 4. BLT with fries; and 5. open-faced turkey with veggies. Call 239-246-6364 by today to provide your menu choice.
Floridians fundraising event
The Floridians will hold its annual Games Day fundraising event at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. In addition to lunch, the club’s members have created baskets that are filled with all manner of items to be raffled off. The proceeds from this event will be donated to the Charlotte County Special Olympics Club Shirts project. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The club also raises money to donate to local charities. The Floridians club is actively seeking new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit thefloridians.club or www.facebook.com/thefloridians
Punta Gorda Food Drive
The 10th Annual Punta Gorda Food Drive presented by The Punta Gorda Pub Crawl is Feb. 29, from 10:30 a.m., to 1 p.m., at the Icehouse Pub Parking lot on Virginia St. Punta Gorda. Anyone bringing a canned food item will be entered in the grand prize drawing for round trip tickets to Dublin Ireland for two. There will be one raffle ticket per can, up to 24 cans per person. The drawing will be held that night, but you don't need to be present to win. The food drive benefits the Harry Chapin Food Bank. For more information, visit www.puntagordapubcrawl.com.
Women With a Mission casino trip
Women With A Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on Saturday, March 7. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m., and will return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
East Charlotte Avenue closure
The city of Punta Gorda Wastewater Collection Division has started a Gravity Sewer Replacement Project on East Charlotte Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Cooper Street. The project is estimated to take approximately two months to complete and will be done in three phases. During this time, sections of East Charlotte Avenue will be closed to traffic depending upon the phase:
Phase 1: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to Milus Street
Phase 2: Milus Street to Mary Street
Phase 3: Mary Street to Booth Street
Motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution while in this area. For additional information on this project, please contact Bobby Legg, Jr, Wastewater Collections Supervisor, city of Punta Gorda Utilities Department at 941-575-5088 between the business hours of 7:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Nighttime Olean closures
Olean Boulevard, between U.S. 41 and Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, will be closed nightly from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until further notice. This closure is required for construction of the Olean widening project and to prevent disruption to the local businesses. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route, such as Harbor Boulevard, when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information on this project, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/Olean.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources. Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
