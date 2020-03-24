Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19. Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
Beware of coronavirus scams
Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a Consumer Alert about new scams related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scams run the gambit from text messages and phone calls to imposters posing as health workers offering free COVID-19 tests. The bottom line is Floridians need to be on the lookout for scams and never give out personal or financial information to solicitors. The Attorney General stated that "reports emerged of text messages asking people to click on a link to claim a $1,000 payment, apparently connected to a COVID-19 federal stimulus package. The link most likely contained malware. Never click on any links in unsolicited messages."
Other scams reported include:
Several South Florida law enforcement agencies are issuing alerts about people dressed in white lab coats and masks impersonating Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workers. The imposters are reportedly knocking on doors and offering free COVID-19 tests. The CDC is not sending people door-to-door to test for COVID-19. If a CDC impersonator shows up at your door, do not let them in. Close the door and call 911.
The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is reporting a scam involving fraudsters calling older Americans and offering to mail them free COVID-19 test kits. The scammers claim all they need from the senior to send the free kit is the target’s Medicare number. Never provide health information, or any other personal information, in response to an unsolicited phone call
Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
Home Fun Hotline now open
Charlotte County Parks and Recreation is offering a Home Fun Hotline. Recreation staff will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The number parents should call is 941-743-1510. The Home Fun Hotline will allow parents to call and speak to someone at one of the county's recreation centers and get a list of activities parents can do with their children. The activities will range from games that can be played at home or ways to use open spaces in Charlotte County.
Charlotte Sheriff closes some offices
Due to the coronavirus, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announces the temporary closure of some of their District Offices including District 1 in Englewood, District 2 in Murdock and District 4 in Punta Gorda.
The District 3 Office, located at 3110 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, will remain open for limited service from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Should you have an immediate and urgent need of assistance, dial 911.
