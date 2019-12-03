Pet photos with Santa
The Suncoast Humane Society will be hosting Photos with Santa at Petco, located at 1808 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, in partnership with the Petco Foundation from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15. For a $9.95 donation, guests can receive a digital keepsake photo of their pet with Santa.
Photos with Santa will also be hosted at the Venice Petco, at 1651 U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15.
For more information about Suncoast Humane Society visit www.humane.org. For more on the Petco Foundation and Photos with Santa, visit www.petcofoundation.org.
Caring Way closed at Brinson Avenue
Caring Way will be closed at Brinson Avenue from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. This closure is required for the contractor to install the new stormwater system across the roadway. Detour signs will be in place directing traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
Christmas breakfast
Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition will hold a Christmas Breakfast from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Drug Free Punta Gorda office at East Elementary School, 27050 Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda, in building 12, room 104. All are invited to a full breakfast with drinks, festive music, etc. RSVP is requested by calling 941-740-4358 or emailing Monica.babcock@yourcharlotteschools.net.
Early Learning Coalition meetings
The Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH) announces meetings for December 2019. All meetings are open to the public.
The ELCFH Quality Committee Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the ELCFH-Charlotte office, 2886 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3, in Port Charlotte. The meeting also will be available via conference call: 1-866-628-8620 and enter participant code 504163#.
The Executive and Finance Committees will be held as a joint meeting in order to accommodate guest speakers from the Office of Early Learning and ELCFH auditors. This Joint Meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning with the Executive Committee meeting at the ELCFH-Charlotte office located at 2886 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3 in Port Charlotte. The Finance Committee meeting will immediately follow. This meeting will also be available via conference call: 1-866-628-8620 and enter participant code 504163#.
Chamber needs volunteers
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few energetic volunteers to help staff the downtown Punta Gorda location in the historic Freeman House. Shifts are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Help share the chamber of commerce messages while enjoying a beautiful location. Please contact Teri Ashley at 941-639-2222 or tashley@charlottecountychamber.org for additional information.
Pool, recreation center closure
Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool and recreation center, Harold Avenue Regional Park recreation center, North Charlotte Regional Park recreation center, and Port Charlotte Beach Park pool and recreation center will be closed Dec. 5 for annual staff training. Tringali Park recreation center and South County Regional Park pool and recreation center will remain open for business 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 5. For information, contact Jill Boyd at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Pearl Harbor Day concert
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum will remember Pearl Harbor with a tribute concert by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7 and will open the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season of entertainment at the museum. The museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15. For tickets and more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Charlotte Chamber Christmas parade
The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce’s 41st Annual Christmas Parade is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14. The theme is It’s A Hometown Community Christmas. Dazzle the crowd in downtown Punta Gorda with your very best float, decorated car or truck, performing or marching unit. The Parade will step off at noon from the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, next to Charlotte High, proceed north on Taylor and disband at the Event Center. The judging stand will be in front of Centennial Bank. So plan to get there early and set up your viewing area. For more information, please call the Charlotte County Chamber at 941-627-2222.
Loveland Boulevard closure
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard will be closed until Dec. 31. Olean Boulevard is only open to local traffic traveling to Old Landfill Road. Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Visually Impaired Peer Group open to new members
The Visually Impaired Peer Group of Charlotte County welcomes anyone with any degree of visual impairment. The group meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church for socializing, activities and support. Coffee and snacks are provided. Once a month, the group meets in an area restaurant for lunch. On another Tuesday, there is a sing-along with entertainers. There are occasional speakers on topics associated with the difficulties of living with limited vision. Please call Gwen Aubrey, President, at 941-235-3509 for additional information. Transportation to the meetings is available.
Daughters of American Revolution presentation
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presenting “Portrait of a Bride, an Evolving Silhouette” narrated by Lakeland Regent Leigh Ann Brown on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The Isles Yacht Club. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served along with a cash bar, and there will be door prizes. Tickets are $40 and are now available by contacting Lynn Bartz at lmbaratz1227@yahoo.com or calling 941.639.5081.
Film festival Feb. 8
The 3rd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held in the theater at the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The Festival is Feb. 8, from noon to 9 p.m., and Feb. 9 from 6:30 p.m. 9 p.m. for the awards ceremony. There will be films screening on a range of topics, including films by cancer survivors, veterans with PTSD, and films about homelessness. Filmmakers will be sharing stories and answering questions from the audience. Funds will be raised for local veterans groups (VFW posts and American Legion posts), the Wounded Warrior Project, and more. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information visit: perennialfilmfestival.com
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25, 2020. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15, 2020. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443), or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
TSA Precheck Mobile enrollment
The TSA Precheck Mobile RV will return to the Punta Gorda Airport for a TSA Precheck Mobile Enrollment RV onsite event on Dec. 9 through Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, as well as 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will also occur on Friday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. The enrollment will happen at 28000 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Look for the TSA Precheck RV in the short-term parking lot across from the Skyview Café & Bailey Terminal. The TSA Precheck RV is equipped with steps and is not wheelchair accessible. If needed, please check the TSA’s website to determine the nearest permanent location that is ADA compliant. Register for an appointment online at: www.identogo.com/rv.
