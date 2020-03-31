Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19. Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
Intermittent lane closures on S. Crestview CircleIntermittent lane closures will occur on South Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3. Advanced warning signs and flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible.
The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte County Libraries and History offers Homework HelpThe Charlotte County Libraries and History division will be offering Homework Help via telephone from all of our library branches.
Services included in Homework Help are:
• Select books at an appropriate grade level on a certain subject and have them ready for curbside pickup.
• Provide direction to a credible website and/or resource to assist with a specific question or topic.
• Assist with citing sources.
• Assist with using Skype and Microsoft products.
• Assist with selecting, downloading and attaching pictures and other documents.
• Assist by proofreading essays.
• Assist teachers to locate resources and supporting materials for their lesson plans.
Homework Help will not complete a specific problem or answer a specific question. We will direct the student toward a resource to help them find the answer themselves. For information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement InitiativeCharlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at www.facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos the hashtag, #CharlotteRECsTheCurve, will be launched to keep up with our community engaging in our Virtual Movement Initiative. For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Behavioral encourages telehealth
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is encouraging new and existing patients to use telehealth for assessments, medication management and therapy. If you are interested in scheduling a telehealth appointment, or if you want to change an existing appointment to a telehealth appointment, call 941-639-8300 and press option 4. Let the staff know you would like to opt for telehealth services.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed, however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Schedule E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
Report price gouging
The Florida Attorney General is investigating reports of price gouging during an emergency, which is against the law. The following consumer products are currently considered essential commodities:
• Protective masks and face shields used to protect you from others if you are sick
• Sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand gel, wipes, and disinfectant sprays
• All personal protective equipment (PPE), including gowns, booties, gloves, and other protective gear
If you suspect price gouging, obtain as much information as possible in the form of receipts or bills. When comparing products, note as much information as possible, including the product name, size or quantity, manufacturer, item number and unit price. Report this information to the Attorney General’s Price Gouging Hotline at 1-866-966-7226. You may also report violations online at myfloridalegal.com or mail documents to the following address: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, PL-01, Tallahassee, FL 32399-1050. Include your name, the name of the company or individual, and a complaint number, if you received one.
Library curbside service available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Division will now be offering curbside service for library books on hold. Patrons can place books on hold through the website or the Libraries Blue Cloud mobile application. Library staff will call the patron when their items are available for pickup. Once patrons have arrived at the library and parked in the designated parking spots, they can call the number on the sign and staff will deliver their items to their car. This service is available during normal operating hours at the Mid-County Regional Library and Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, Monday-Saturday, and at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library and Port Charlotte Public Library, Tuesday-Saturday. For information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3189 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
