South County Regional Park to close
South County Regional Park recreation center, pool, dive well, and splash pad will be closed Nov. 11-17 for annual maintenance. South County Regional Park is located at 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda.
Casino trip
St. Mary Academy is having an Immokalee Casino Trip Nov. 11 for $25 per person in advance. Departure one is 9 a.m., at Walmart Murdock Port Charlotte parking lot. Departure two is at 9:20 a.m., at Walmart Jones Loop Punta Gorda parking lot. Prepaid reservations should be made by Thursday, Nov. 7. For more information call Dave Sloma 941-624-0550. Snacks, water and games will be provided. All profits will benefit children with learning disabilities.
Republican Women’s Forum
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.). Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, Nov. 8. The speaker will be Brenda Tate, CEO Southwest Florida Women’s Foundation. She will be speaking on sex and human trafficking.
Fall Grub Crawl
The Punta Gorda Symphony Friends (formerly the CSO Phantoms), a volunteer group which supports the Punta Gorda Symphony, is sponsoring its Fourth Annual Fall Grub Crawl from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The crawl, which is open to the public, begins at the corner of Marion Avenue and Taylor Street outdoors at F.M.Don’s Restaurant, Punta Gorda. The registration table will be there from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., where attendants will pick up their wristbands that are needed to enjoy the special samples provided by participating restaurants. The cost is $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony. Participating restaurants include: F.M. Dons, Angela’s Cafe Italiano, Bella’s, Isabel & Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, The Blue Turtle Tavern, Cubby’s Ice Cream and Deli, River City Grill and Italia. For reservations (appreciated), call Janet Wilcox at 813-708-3292. Please leave a detailed message if no one answers.
Disc Golf Hole 9 temporarily closes
South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be holding a radio-controlled sailboat regatta Nov. 15-17, Dec. 7-9, and Dec. 13-15. Disc Golf Hole 9 will be temporarily closed during these times. The walk-through to 10th hole will be open.
Holly Days Home Tour
Punta Gorda Garden Club's 26th annual Holly Days Home Tour is Dec. 6-7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Punta Gorda Historic District. This two day event is part of the Founders Day Week activities. Club members decorate the homes inspired by this year's theme, “Coastal Christmas,” using an abundance of fresh and dried greens and flowers. Guests will tour four unique homes in the Historic District as well as the First United Methodist Church. This is meant to be a walking tour and the homes are all located within a short distance from the church. Light refreshments, a poinsettia market and craft sale will be offered in Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda during tour hours. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any club member or at the Charlotte County and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce offices and also at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maude Street, Punta Gorda. On tour days tickets will be sold at the church and at the entrance to each of the homes. Tour proceeds will be used to fund the club's scholarship program and community projects including four public gardens and donations to several local organizations.
For more information call 941-916-3341 or visit www.pggc.org
'Rejoice and Sing' Christmas concert
Ring in the Christmas season with The Charlotte Chorale's Christmas choral concert, "Rejoice and Sing." The concert takes place Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. At the Charlotte Performing Arts Center at 701 Carmalita Street, Punta Gorda. Music by composers John Rutter, Irving Berlin, and the story of Mr. Grinch accompanied by local instrumental musicians. Featuring both traditional and lighthearted Christmas music. Tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Adults $25, Students $10. For additional information www.charlottechorale.com.
AARP seeks volunteers
AARP Tax-Aide needs volunteers tax season. You'll be helping people with much needed service that's free, individualized and has no strings attached. There's a role for everyone. As a counselor, you'll work with taxpayers; filling out tax returns and helping them seek a refund. We'll train you on the latest tax preparation forms and software. As a client facilitator you'll welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork. Contact us at 941-625-2285 and ask for Steve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.